Rudrankksh Patil attains world no.1 rank in men's 10m air rifle

In the Men's 10m Air Rifle category, Rudrankksh Patil is now ranked as the top shooter in the world. The 18-year-old Rudrankksh is the only Indian to be ranked in the top three in the world across all shooting disciplines in the most recent rankings for 2022, which were revealed by ISSF on Saturday.

Three other Indian shooters are among the top 10 in their respective shooting sports for the year. In the Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions, Swapnil Kusale and Aishwary Tomar are rated 9th and 10th, respectively, and Anjum Moudgil is ranked 4th in the Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions.

The aggregate numbers are down significantly from the previous year. Four additional men and women appeared in the top three rankings across disciplines in 2021.

Since that time, the top three lists have been vacated by Divyansh Singh Panwar, Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma, Vijayveer Sidhu, Manu Bhaker, Yashaswani Deswal, Chinki Yadav, and Rahi Sarnobat.

It is appropriate for Rudrankksh to close the year by being promoted to the top spot in the globe. He has had a fantastic run of form in 2022 and has qualified for the Paris Olympics throughout this period.

The only other Indian to accomplish the feat, after the illustrious Abhinav Bindra, was him when he won the junior World Cup gold and then the gold in the ISSF World Championships final in October. In the final, he defeated former world number one Danilo Sollazzo of Italy. At the season-ending President's Cup in Cairo last week, he duplicated this achievement and eventually ousted Sollazzo.

The Thane youngster, who is currently in Germany practising with Bindra's old instructor Heinz Reinkemeier, has quickly emerged as the best hope for Indian shooting even as other more well-known names have faded from view.

It would appear like Rudranksh and his continuous struggle with Italy's Sollazzo would be the primary event as India gets ready to make up for the shooting campaign's failure at the Tokyo Olympics when the main event returns in 2024.