Manu Bhaker takes gold medal in 10m pistol event at National Shooting Championship

Manu Bhaker, a Tokyo Olympian, won the junior women's 10m pistol event at the National Shooting Championship 2022 on Monday in Bhopal. Bhaker, who was representing Haryana, defeated Telangana's Esha Singh 17-13 in the final after finishing first in qualifying with a staggering 583 points.
By scoring 252.4 at the MP Shooting Academy shooting range, she also won the semifinal. Vijay Kumar, an Olympic silver medalist from Himachal Pradesh, won the national championship in the men's 25-meter centre fire pistol with a score of 583. Anish Bhanwala of Haryana and Gurpreet Singh of the Indian Army were the next two finishers on the podium with 582 points each.
Manu Bhaker, who was participating in the women's 10m pistol event as well, scored just 148 in the semi-final, which prevented her from moving on to the gold round.
Sanskriti Bana, from Karnataka, came in second place in the women's 10m pistol semi-final with 251.6 points, followed by Rhythm Sangwan, from Karnataka, with 254.2 points. The senior women's 10m pistol championship was won by Divya TS, who defeated Sanskriti Bana 16-14 in the final.
With 249.2 points, Sanskriti Bana, who was competing on behalf of Uttar Pradesh, also advanced to the final of the young women's 10m pistol category. Sanskriti Bana was defeated 16–12 by Rhythm Sangwan of Haryana, who had won the semi–final round with 253.3. Sangwan went on to win the national championship.
Manu Bhaker previously claimed gold in the senior and junior women's individual 25m pistol competitions in addition to the women's and junior women's team 25m pistol competitions.
