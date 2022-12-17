Rudrankksh Patil and Anjum Moudgil yet to receive ISSF President's Cup paychecks

"He has been successful from such a young age because of his temperament. He doesn't leave anything unfinished unless he achieves the highest level. His level of determination is really high. He goes into a trance when he is competing or is in training. When he started out his only goal was to excel in the Olympics. He started in 2016 and turned 19 today. On the day he started training (as a 13-year-old), his only aim is to excel in the Olympics."