National shooting trials scheduled from January 8 to 14 in New Delhi

Today at 2:54 PM
The national shooting trials, which will take place in New Delhi from January 8 to 14, will include some of the best names in competition, including Tokyo Olympian Divyansh Singh Panwar, past Commonwealth Games champion Sanjeev Rajput, and London 2012 silver medalist Vijay Kumar.
The trials have been split into two divisions and will be held at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range in Tughlakabad, Delhi (Groups A and B). The top shooters are in Group A, while those who can participate in open selection trials are in Group B. According to the National Rifle Association of India, the national squad would only be chosen from shooters in Group A for all competitions with Olympic quotas in 2023. (NRAI).
Sanjeev Rajput and Divyansh Singh Panwar will compete in the men's 50m rifle third places, while Vijay Kumar will shoot in the men's 25m rapid fire pistol competition. In the 10m air rifle, Divyansh Singh Panwar is also included. In Group A, all three shooters will participate. At the world championships in Cairo in October, Vijay Kumar resumed competition shooting for the first time in more than four years.
Vijay Kumar may have had additional opportunities based on his accomplishments in these trials even if he was unable to secure an Olympic quota for India at the world championships. Bhowneesh Mendiratta (trap), Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil (10-meter air rifle), and Swapnil Kusale (50-meter rifle, three positions) have so far won India's Olympic quota spots for the 2024 Summer Games in Paris.
The Group A shooters' success in these trials might also ensure their inclusion in the Indian team for the Asian Games and other important international shooting competitions.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.