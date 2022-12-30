National shooting trials scheduled from January 8 to 14 in New Delhi

The trials have been split into two divisions and will be held at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range in Tughlakabad, Delhi (Groups A and B). The top shooters are in Group A, while those who can participate in open selection trials are in Group B. According to the National Rifle Association of India, the national squad would only be chosen from shooters in Group A for all competitions with Olympic quotas in 2023. (NRAI).