 user tracker image

More Options

Manu Bhaker and Divyansh Singh Panwar to lead India at Asian Airgun Championships 2022

no photo
camera iconcamera icon|

(Twitter)

Manu Bhaker and Divyansh Singh Panwar to lead India at Asian Airgun Championships 2022

no photo

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 1:07 PM

The 36-member Indian shooting team will compete at the Asian Airgun Championship 2022 in Daegu, South Korea, beginning on Wednesday. They will be led by Tokyo Olympians Manu Bhaker, Divyansh Singh Panwar, Elavenil Valarivan, and ISSF world championships silver medalist Mehuli Ghosh.

At the Daegu International Shooting Range, junior, youth, and senior air rifle and air pistol contests will be held as part of the airgun shooting championship. Watch the activities being streamed live. Divyansh Singh Panwar, also 20, will participate in the junior men's 10m air rifle event while Manu Bhaker, 20, will strive for a gold in the junior women's 10m air pistol.

Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil, Kiran Ankush Jadhav, and Arjun Babuta, the Indian men's 10m air rifle three that clinched team gold at the ISSF Rifle/Pistol World Championship 2022 last month, have been chosen for the Indian seniors' squad. Along with Meghana Sajjanar, Mehuli Ghosh, 21, and Elavenil Valarivan will compete in the women's 10m air rifle competition. India missed the most recent Asian Airgun Championship, which was held in Kazakhstan last year, but they dominated the medal count in the 2019 competition, which was held in Chinese Taipei, winning seven golds, two silvers, and a bronze.

The 15th iteration of the continental competition, the Asian Airgun Championship 2022, will end on November 18.

Where to watch?

The Asian Airgun Championship 2022 in Daegu will be streamed live on the ISSF Facebook page and YouTube channel. Each event's finals will be the only ones with live streaming.

Indian Shooting Team

10m Air Rifle

Women: Mehuli Ghosh, Elavenil Valarivan, Meghana Sajjanar

Men: Arjun Babuta, Kiran Ankush Jadhav, Rudranksh Balasaheb Patil

Youth Women: Yukthi Rajendra, Hazel, Gautami Bhanot

Youth Men: Abhinav Shaw, Sheersh Aditya Kashyap, Parth Rakesh Mane

Junior Women: Ramita, Nancy, Tillottama Sen

Junior Men: Divyansh Singh Panwar, Sri Karthik Sabari Raj, Vidit Jain

10m Air Pistol

Men: Shiva Narwal, Naveen, Vijayveer Sidhu

Women: Rhythm Sangwan, Yuvika Tomar, Palak

Youth Women: Harnavdeep Kaur, Kaniska Dagar, Yashasvi Joshi

Youth Men: Sandeep Bishnoi, Sahil, Amit Sharma

Junior Women: Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh, Shikha Narwal

Junior Men: Samrat Rana, Sagar Dangi, Varun Tomar

Follow us on Facebook here

Stay connected with us on Twitter here

Like and share our Instagram page here

SHOW COMMENTS drop down