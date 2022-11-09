Manu Bhaker and Divyansh Singh Panwar to lead India at Asian Airgun Championships 2022

Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil, Kiran Ankush Jadhav, and Arjun Babuta, the Indian men's 10m air rifle three that clinched team gold at the ISSF Rifle/Pistol World Championship 2022 last month, have been chosen for the Indian seniors' squad. Along with Meghana Sajjanar, Mehuli Ghosh, 21, and Elavenil Valarivan will compete in the women's 10m air rifle competition. India missed the most recent Asian Airgun Championship, which was held in Kazakhstan last year, but they dominated the medal count in the 2019 competition, which was held in Chinese Taipei, winning seven golds, two silvers, and a bronze.