Manu Bhaker and Divyansh Singh Panwar to lead India at Asian Airgun Championships 2022

Today at 1:07 PM
The 36-member Indian shooting team will compete at the Asian Airgun Championship 2022 in Daegu, South Korea, beginning on Wednesday. They will be led by Tokyo Olympians Manu Bhaker, Divyansh Singh Panwar, Elavenil Valarivan, and ISSF world championships silver medalist Mehuli Ghosh.
At the Daegu International Shooting Range, junior, youth, and senior air rifle and air pistol contests will be held as part of the airgun shooting championship. Watch the activities being streamed live. Divyansh Singh Panwar, also 20, will participate in the junior men's 10m air rifle event while Manu Bhaker, 20, will strive for a gold in the junior women's 10m air pistol.
Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil, Kiran Ankush Jadhav, and Arjun Babuta, the Indian men's 10m air rifle three that clinched team gold at the ISSF Rifle/Pistol World Championship 2022 last month, have been chosen for the Indian seniors' squad. Along with Meghana Sajjanar, Mehuli Ghosh, 21, and Elavenil Valarivan will compete in the women's 10m air rifle competition. India missed the most recent Asian Airgun Championship, which was held in Kazakhstan last year, but they dominated the medal count in the 2019 competition, which was held in Chinese Taipei, winning seven golds, two silvers, and a bronze.
The 15th iteration of the continental competition, the Asian Airgun Championship 2022, will end on November 18.
Where to watch?
The Asian Airgun Championship 2022 in Daegu will be streamed live on the ISSF Facebook page and YouTube channel. Each event's finals will be the only ones with live streaming.
Indian Shooting Team
10m Air Rifle
Women: Mehuli Ghosh, Elavenil Valarivan, Meghana Sajjanar
Men: Arjun Babuta, Kiran Ankush Jadhav, Rudranksh Balasaheb Patil
Youth Women: Yukthi Rajendra, Hazel, Gautami Bhanot
Youth Men: Abhinav Shaw, Sheersh Aditya Kashyap, Parth Rakesh Mane
Junior Women: Ramita, Nancy, Tillottama Sen
Junior Men: Divyansh Singh Panwar, Sri Karthik Sabari Raj, Vidit Jain
10m Air Pistol
Men: Shiva Narwal, Naveen, Vijayveer Sidhu
Women: Rhythm Sangwan, Yuvika Tomar, Palak
Youth Women: Harnavdeep Kaur, Kaniska Dagar, Yashasvi Joshi
Youth Men: Sandeep Bishnoi, Sahil, Amit Sharma
Junior Women: Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh, Shikha Narwal
Junior Men: Samrat Rana, Sagar Dangi, Varun Tomar
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.