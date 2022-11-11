Divyansh Panwar bags gold in junior men's 10m air rifle event at Asian Air Gun Championships

Today at 4:52 PM
At the current 2022 Asian Air Gun Championship in Daegu, South Korea, Indian shooter Divyansh Panwar took home the gold medal in the junior men's 10m air rifle category on Friday. The local favourite Bang Seungho was upset 17-9 by the 2020 Tokyo Olympian in the gold medal contest.
Sri Karthik Sabari Raj, who finished third in the ranking match with a score of 258, helped India claim a double podium finish in the competition. Vidit Jain, the second Indian contestant at the championship, came in fourth with 256.7. With a score of 260.7, Divyansh Panwar previously won the ranking match and advanced to the gold medal match.
Ankush Jadhav won the silver medal in the senior men's 10m air rifle division, opening India's account in the continental competition. He lost the gold medal match 10-16 to a local kid Hajun Park. Prior to this, Jadhav and Hajun both finished the ranking match with identical scores of 264.4, with the Indian taking first place due to a higher percentage of 10s.
Rudrankksh Patil, who earned a spot in the senior section of the Olympics in Paris in 2024, finished fourth with a paltry score of 260.2, while Arjun Babuta was eliminated at the seventh spot, unfortunately.
