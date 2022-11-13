Asian Airgun Championship 2022 | India's junior and senior teams bag gold medals

Today at 5:32 PM
The Indian team of Arjun Babuta, Kiran Ankush Jadhav, and Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil won the gold medal at the Asian Airgun Championship 2022 in Daegu, South Korea, on Sunday while the trio of Mehuli Ghosh, Elavenil Valarivan and Meghana Sajjanar emerged victorious in the women’s event.
That's not it. Even the junior teams went on to win the gold medal. Divyansh Singh Panwar, Sri Karthik Sabari Raj Ravishankar, and Vidit Jain won the junior men’s air rifle team gold medal while Tilottama Sen, Ramita, and Nancy teamed up to lay claim to the junior women’s air rifle team crown.
In the senior men's final, India beat the Kazakhstan team comprising Ilya Fedin, Konstantin Malinovskiy, and Islam Usseinov 17-11. In the women's section, the team got the better of South Korea’s Jihyeon Keum, Eunyoung Cho, and Eunseo Lee 16-10.
Tilottama Sen, Ramita, and Nancy went past the junior Korean side, featuring Jeongin Jang, Eunseo Jo, Eunji Kwon by a commanding 16-2 margin in the junior women’s team finale.
The Korean men’s team of Seojoon Bae, Daehan Choe and Seungho Bang put up a brave show against the junior Indian team but succumbed eventually. The airgun shooting championship, being held at the Daegu International Shooting Range, features competitions for juniors, youth, and seniors in air rifle and air pistol events.
