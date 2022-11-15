Asian Airgun Championship 2022 | Arjun Babuta and Mehuli Ghosh win mixed team rifle gold

Today at 12:40 PM
Arjun Babuta and Mehuli Ghosh of India defeated Kiran Ankush Jadhav and Elavenil Valarivan of their country in the finals to win the gold medal in the mixed team 10m air rifle competition at the Asian Airgun Championship 2022 in Daegu, South Korea, on Monday.
At the current championships in South Korea, Arjun Babuta and Mehuli Ghosh—both of whom have been on a medal-winning tear—combined to defeat Kiran and Elavenil Valarivan, a former world No. 1 and Olympian, 16-10.
Arjun Babuta and Kiran Ankush Jadhav both competed for India in the men's air rifle team event, which they won yesterday. Mehuli Ghosh and Elavenil Valarivan also played on the women's team that won the gold medal.
Similar to the senior competition, Indian shooters finished first and second in the junior 10m air rifle mixed team competition. Divyansh Singh Panwar and Ramita, two Olympians, defeated Sri Karthik Sabari Raj Ravishankar and Nancy 17-11 to win the event's gold medal. On the day, Indian shooters also won two individual medals, with Kanishka Dagar taking home the bronze in the young women's 10m air pistol competition. Oh Ye Jin of South Korea took home the gold medal, and Kim Yeonwoo of the same country earned the silver.
In the meanwhile, Sandeep Bishnoi won the junior men's 10m air pistol gold medal. There are junior, youth, and senior air rifle and air pistol competitions at the airgun shooting championship, which is taking place at the Daegu International Shooting Range.v
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.