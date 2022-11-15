Asian Airgun Championship 2022 | Arjun Babuta and Mehuli Ghosh win mixed team rifle gold

Similar to the senior competition, Indian shooters finished first and second in the junior 10m air rifle mixed team competition. Divyansh Singh Panwar and Ramita, two Olympians, defeated Sri Karthik Sabari Raj Ravishankar and Nancy 17-11 to win the event's gold medal. On the day, Indian shooters also won two individual medals, with Kanishka Dagar taking home the bronze in the young women's 10m air pistol competition. Oh Ye Jin of South Korea took home the gold medal, and Kim Yeonwoo of the same country earned the silver.