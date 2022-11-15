Asian Airgun Championship 2022 | Shiva Narwal win gold in men’s 10m air pistol event

Today at 6:58 PM
It is raining gold for Team India at the Asian Airgun Championship 2022 as Shiva Narwal won the gold medal in the men’s 10m air pistol event in Daegu, South Korea on Tuesday. The Indian youngster beat South Korea’s Daehun Park 17-13 in the gold medal match to claim the top podium.
Prior to that, Shiva had scored 253.7 points to top the ranking round ahead of Daehun Park, who shot 250.2. On the other hand, India’s Vijayveer Sidhu, a two-time junior world champion in the 25m standard pistol, took the bronze after finishing third in the ranking round with a score of 248.00. In the junior event, India managed to bag both, gold and silver medal.
Sagar Dangi claimed the gold after beating Samrat Rana 17-13 in the final. In the ranking match, Rana topped the standings with a score of 253.7. Dangi came in second with 248.6 points to his name. Uzbekistan's Mukhammad Kamalov completed the podium with a third-place finish with a score of 248.0. India’s 10m air pistol men’s youth team also won the gold medal in their event.
🥇haul keeps growing for 🇮🇳 at the Asian Airgun Championships🔥— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) November 15, 2022
Now Men's Youth Team bag 🥇in the 10m Air Pistol Team event 😍
Congratulations Team 🙌 pic.twitter.com/SfQPfKDIrL
