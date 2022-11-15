Asian Airgun Championship 2022 | Shiva Narwal win gold in men’s 10m air pistol event

Prior to that, Shiva had scored 253.7 points to top the ranking round ahead of Daehun Park, who shot 250.2. On the other hand, India’s Vijayveer Sidhu, a two-time junior world champion in the 25m standard pistol, took the bronze after finishing third in the ranking round with a score of 248.00. In the junior event, India managed to bag both, gold and silver medal.