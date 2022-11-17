Asian Airgun Championship in 2022 | Manu Bhaker and Rhythm Sangwan win gold in 10m air pistol event

Today at 1:13 PM
For the second day in a row, Indian pistol shooters took home all four gold medals at the Asian Airgun Championship 2022 in Daegu, South Korea on Wednesday. While in the junior women's 10m air pistol competition, Bhaker defeated Esha Singh 17-15, Rhythm Sangwan, 18, defeated Palak 16-8.
The Indian men's senior and junior 10m air pistol teams won gold medals in their respective competitions later in the day. The senior squad of Lee Daemyung, Park Daehun, Mok Jin Mun, and Shiva Narwal, Naveen, and Vijayveer Sidhu defeated a powerful South Korean team 16–14 in an unexpected victory.
In the last event of the day, the juniors team of Sagar Dangi, Samrat Rana, and Varun Tomar defeated Mukhammad Kamalov, Nuriddin Nuriddinov, and Ilkhombek Obidjonov of Uzbekistan 16-2.
The Indian shooting team, which has 34 medals overall—22 gold, eight silver, and four bronze—leads the Asian Airgun Championship 2022 medals table with four gold medals and one silver each from Esha Singh and Palak on Wednesday.
At the Daegu International Shooting Range, there are junior, youth, and senior air rifle and air pistol contests as part of the airgun shooting championship. On November 18, the event will come to an end.
