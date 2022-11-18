Asian Airgun Championships | Indian junior women's pistol team takes gold

Today at 2:18 PM
The junior women's pistol squad from India, which included Esha Singh, Shikha Narwal, and Manu Bhaker, took home the gold medal in the 15th Asian Airgun Championship on Thursday in Daegu, South Korea. With only one day left in the competition, India already has 23 gold medals overall.
In the title match, the group defeated Kim Minseo, Kim Juhee, and Yang Jiin of the host nation 16–12. In the women's 10m air pistol team competition, Korea's Kim Jangmi, Kim Bomi, and Yoo Hyunyoung defeated India's Rhythm Sangwan, Palak, and Yuvika Tomar by a same 12-16 score to earn the gold medal.
After shooting through two rounds of qualification, Manu, Esha, and Shikha advanced to the final. With a score of 862 in the first round, they tied the Asian record for the competition. With a cumulative score of 576, they maintained their lead in the second qualification round as well. Korea finished second with a score of 572 to follow them into the gold medal contest.
Although the Koreans battled valiantly, the Indian trio ultimately prevailed. In the senior competition, Rhythm, Palak, and Yuvika finished fourth in the first round of qualification with a score of 854, then won the second round to go to the gold medal match.
To Korea's 576, who came in second, they fired 578. But in the final, the Koreans defeated the Indians to win gold. Singapore took home the bronze medal.
