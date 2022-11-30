ISSF President's Cup | Olympian Anjum Moudgil to lead India challenge

Today at 4:06 PM
Anjum Moudgil, a Tokyo Olympian, will be one of five Indian shooters competing at the ISSF President's Cup 2022 shooting competition beginning on Wednesday in Cairo, Egypt. The top 12 shooters in the world will compete in the shotgun, pistol, and rifle Olympic shooting events at the tournament.
Anjum Moudgil, who is ranked No. 4 in the world for women's 50-meter rifle, will aim for the podium after failing to win a medal in the first competition, which was conducted last year. The other Indian shooters, besides the seasoned Anjum Moudgil, will be competing in their first ISSF President's Cup.
An Olympic quota for India was earned last month by world No. 2 Rudrankksh Patil, who won the men's 10m air rifle event at the ISSF World Championships. The men's 50m rifle third-position world No. 9, Swapnil Kusale, is also scheduled to compete. At the ISSF World Championship in Cairo last month, India was awarded a quota spot for the Paris 2024 Olympics thanks to Swapnil Kusale, who placed fourth in the competition.
The women's 10m air pistol competition will feature teenager Rhythm Sangwan. The individual gold medalist at the Asian Airgun Championship, who is now ranked No. 11 in the world in her division, entered the competition. Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, an Olympian and the No. 9 shooter in the world had originally planned to compete in the 50-meter rifle 3-position competition. Esha Singh, the women's 10m air pistol world No. 17, will instead round up India's five-person President's Cup team.
For the ISSF President's Cup 2022, shooters have qualified from 42 different countries. With 12 shooters, Germany will be the most well-represented nation. The Golden Target, given to the best shooter of the year, will go to the ISSF President's Cup winners.
India won five medals in the ISSF President's Cup in 2021: two gold, two silver, and one bronze. Among the medal winners were Olympians Manu Bhaker, Rahi Sarnobat, Saurabh Chaudhary, and Abhishek Verma. On December 3, 2022, the ISSF President's Cup will come to an end.
Indian Shooting team
50m rifle 3 positions women: Anjum Moudgil
25m pistol women: Rhythm Sangwan
10m air rifle men: Rudrankksh Patil
10m air pistol women: Esha Singh
50m rifle 3 positions men: Swapnil Kusale
Where to watch?
All events of the ISSF President's Cup 2022 will have live streaming of the semifinal and championship rounds on ISSF's YouTube account. There won't be a live broadcast of the event on an Indian TV station.
Schedule
All times are in India Standard Time (IST)
Wednesday, November 30
10m Air Rifle Men - 12:30 PM IST onwards
10m Air Pistol Men - 12:30 PM IST onwards
10m Air Rifle Women - 12:30 PM IST onwards
10m Air Pistol Women - 12:30 PM IST onwards
Trap Women - 12:30 PM IST onwards
Skeet Women - 12:30 PM IST onwards
Trap Men - 12:30 PM IST onwards
Skeet Men - 12:30 PM IST onwards
25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men Stage 1 - 3:30 PM IST onwards
25m Pistol Women - 5 PM IST onwards
Thursday, December 1
Ranking Matches Trap Men - 1 PM IST onwards
Ranking Matches Trap Women - 1 PM IST onwards
25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men Stage 2 - 1:30 PM IST onwards
50m Rifle 3 Positions Men - 1:30 PM IST onwards
50m Rifle 3 Positions Women - 3 PM IST onwards
Ranking Matches Skeet Men - 3:15 PM IST onwards
Ranking Matches Skeet Women - 3:15 PM IST onwards
25m Pistol Women Rapid Fire Stage - 3:30 PM IST onwards
Ranking Matches 10m Air Rifle Men - 5:30 PM IST onwards
Ranking Matches 10m Air Rifle Women - 7 PM IST onwards
Ranking Matches 10m Air Pistol Men - 8:30 PM IST onwards
Ranking Matches 10m Air Pistol Women - 10 PM IST onwards
Friday, December 2
Semifinal Trap Men - 1 PM IST onwards
Semifinal Trap Women - 1 PM IST onwards
Semifinal Skeet Men - 3:15 PM IST onwards
Semifinal Skeet Women - 3:15 PM IST onwards
Semifinals and Gold Medal Match 10m Air Rifle Men - 5:30 PM IST onwards
Semifinals and Gold Medal Match 10m Air Rifle Women - 7 PM IST onwards
Semifinals and Gold Medal Match 10m Air Pistol Men - 8:30 PM IST onwards
Semifinals and Gold Medal Match 10m Air Pistol Women - 1 PM IST onwards
Saturday, December 3
Gold Medal Match Trap Men - 1 PM IST onwards
Gold Medal Match Trap Women - 1 PM IST onwards
Gold Medal Match Skeet Men - 2.45 PM IST onwards
Gold Medal Match Skeet Women - 2.45 PM IST onwards
Final 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men - 4.30 PM IST onwards
Final 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women - 6 PM IST onwards
Final 25m Pistol Women - 7.45 PM IST onwards
Final 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men - 9:15 PM IST onwards
