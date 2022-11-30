ISSF President's Cup | Olympian Anjum Moudgil to lead India challenge

Anjum Moudgil, a Tokyo Olympian, will be one of five Indian shooters competing at the ISSF President's Cup 2022 shooting competition beginning on Wednesday in Cairo, Egypt. The top 12 shooters in the world will compete in the shotgun, pistol, and rifle Olympic shooting events at the tournament.

Anjum Moudgil, who is ranked No. 4 in the world for women's 50-meter rifle, will aim for the podium after failing to win a medal in the first competition, which was conducted last year. The other Indian shooters, besides the seasoned Anjum Moudgil, will be competing in their first ISSF President's Cup.

An Olympic quota for India was earned last month by world No. 2 Rudrankksh Patil, who won the men's 10m air rifle event at the ISSF World Championships. The men's 50m rifle third-position world No. 9, Swapnil Kusale, is also scheduled to compete. At the ISSF World Championship in Cairo last month, India was awarded a quota spot for the Paris 2024 Olympics thanks to Swapnil Kusale, who placed fourth in the competition.

The women's 10m air pistol competition will feature teenager Rhythm Sangwan. The individual gold medalist at the Asian Airgun Championship, who is now ranked No. 11 in the world in her division, entered the competition. Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, an Olympian and the No. 9 shooter in the world had originally planned to compete in the 50-meter rifle 3-position competition. Esha Singh, the women's 10m air pistol world No. 17, will instead round up India's five-person President's Cup team.

For the ISSF President's Cup 2022, shooters have qualified from 42 different countries. With 12 shooters, Germany will be the most well-represented nation. The Golden Target, given to the best shooter of the year, will go to the ISSF President's Cup winners.

India won five medals in the ISSF President's Cup in 2021: two gold, two silver, and one bronze. Among the medal winners were Olympians Manu Bhaker, Rahi Sarnobat, Saurabh Chaudhary, and Abhishek Verma. On December 3, 2022, the ISSF President's Cup will come to an end.

Indian Shooting team

50m rifle 3 positions women: Anjum Moudgil

25m pistol women: Rhythm Sangwan

10m air rifle men: Rudrankksh Patil

10m air pistol women: Esha Singh

50m rifle 3 positions men: Swapnil Kusale

Where to watch?

All events of the ISSF President's Cup 2022 will have live streaming of the semifinal and championship rounds on ISSF's YouTube account. There won't be a live broadcast of the event on an Indian TV station.

Schedule

All times are in India Standard Time (IST)

Wednesday, November 30

10m Air Rifle Men - 12:30 PM IST onwards

10m Air Pistol Men - 12:30 PM IST onwards

10m Air Rifle Women - 12:30 PM IST onwards

10m Air Pistol Women - 12:30 PM IST onwards

Trap Women - 12:30 PM IST onwards

Skeet Women - 12:30 PM IST onwards

Trap Men - 12:30 PM IST onwards

Skeet Men - 12:30 PM IST onwards

25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men Stage 1 - 3:30 PM IST onwards

25m Pistol Women - 5 PM IST onwards

Thursday, December 1

Ranking Matches Trap Men - 1 PM IST onwards

Ranking Matches Trap Women - 1 PM IST onwards

25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men Stage 2 - 1:30 PM IST onwards

50m Rifle 3 Positions Men - 1:30 PM IST onwards

50m Rifle 3 Positions Women - 3 PM IST onwards

Ranking Matches Skeet Men - 3:15 PM IST onwards

Ranking Matches Skeet Women - 3:15 PM IST onwards

25m Pistol Women Rapid Fire Stage - 3:30 PM IST onwards

Ranking Matches 10m Air Rifle Men - 5:30 PM IST onwards

Ranking Matches 10m Air Rifle Women - 7 PM IST onwards

Ranking Matches 10m Air Pistol Men - 8:30 PM IST onwards

Ranking Matches 10m Air Pistol Women - 10 PM IST onwards

Friday, December 2

Semifinal Trap Men - 1 PM IST onwards

Semifinal Trap Women - 1 PM IST onwards

Semifinal Skeet Men - 3:15 PM IST onwards

Semifinal Skeet Women - 3:15 PM IST onwards

Semifinals and Gold Medal Match 10m Air Rifle Men - 5:30 PM IST onwards

Semifinals and Gold Medal Match 10m Air Rifle Women - 7 PM IST onwards

Semifinals and Gold Medal Match 10m Air Pistol Men - 8:30 PM IST onwards

Semifinals and Gold Medal Match 10m Air Pistol Women - 1 PM IST onwards

Saturday, December 3

Gold Medal Match Trap Men - 1 PM IST onwards

Gold Medal Match Trap Women - 1 PM IST onwards

Gold Medal Match Skeet Men - 2.45 PM IST onwards

Gold Medal Match Skeet Women - 2.45 PM IST onwards

Final 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men - 4.30 PM IST onwards

Final 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women - 6 PM IST onwards

Final 25m Pistol Women - 7.45 PM IST onwards

Final 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men - 9:15 PM IST onwards