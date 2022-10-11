Manu Bhaker, Mehuli, and Divyansh among 36-member Indian shooting team for Asian Air Gun Championship

Among the well-known participants in the 36-person Indian delegation expected to compete in the Asian Airgun Championship, which will be held in Daegu, South Korea, are Manu Bhaker, Mehuli Ghosh, and Divyansh Singh Panwar. Manu competes in the junior women's 10m air pistol event.

The 10m Air Pistol is where Yashasvi Joshi will compete (Youth Women). Arjun Babuta is India's greatest chance to win a medal in the men's 10m Air Rifle event, while Divyansh Singh Panwar is a medal contender in the junior men's division. 10m Air Rifle Men- Arjun Babuta, Kiran Ankush Jadhav, Rudranksh Balasaheb Patil Junior Men- Divyansh Singh Panwar, Sri Karthik, Sabari Raj, Vidit Jain Youth Men- Abhinav Shaw, Sheersh Aditya Kashyap, Parth Rakesh Mane 10m Air Pistol Men- Shiva Narwal, Naveen Vijayveer Sidhu Junior Men- Samrat Rana, Sagar Dangi, Varun Tomar Youth Men- Sandeep Bishnoi, Sahil Amit Sharma 10m Air Rifle Women- Mehuli Ghosh, Elavenil Valarivan, Meghana Sajjanar Junior Women- Ramita Nancy, Tillottama Sen Youth Women- Yukthi Rajendra, Hazel Gautami Bhanot 10m Air Pistol Women- Rhythm Sangwan, Yuvika Tomar, Palak Junior Women- Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh, Shikha Narwal Youth Women- Harnavdeep Kaur, Kaniska Dagar, Yashasvi Joshi.