    Manu Bhaker, Mehuli, and Divyansh among 36-member Indian shooting team for Asian Air Gun Championship

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 1:24 PM

    Among the well-known participants in the 36-person Indian delegation expected to compete in the Asian Airgun Championship, which will be held in Daegu, South Korea, are Manu Bhaker, Mehuli Ghosh, and Divyansh Singh Panwar. Manu competes in the junior women's 10m air pistol event.

    The 10m Air Pistol is where Yashasvi Joshi will compete (Youth Women). Arjun Babuta is India's greatest chance to win a medal in the men's 10m Air Rifle event, while Divyansh Singh Panwar is a medal contender in the junior men's division.

    10m Air Rifle

    Men- Arjun Babuta, Kiran Ankush Jadhav, Rudranksh Balasaheb Patil

    Junior Men- Divyansh Singh Panwar, Sri Karthik, Sabari Raj, Vidit Jain

    Youth Men- Abhinav Shaw, Sheersh Aditya Kashyap, Parth Rakesh Mane

    10m Air Pistol

    Men- Shiva Narwal, Naveen Vijayveer Sidhu

    Junior Men- Samrat Rana, Sagar Dangi, Varun Tomar

    Youth Men- Sandeep Bishnoi, Sahil Amit Sharma

    10m Air Rifle

    Women- Mehuli Ghosh, Elavenil Valarivan, Meghana Sajjanar

    Junior Women- Ramita Nancy, Tillottama Sen

    Youth Women- Yukthi Rajendra, Hazel Gautami Bhanot

    10m Air Pistol

    Women- Rhythm Sangwan, Yuvika Tomar, Palak

    Junior Women- Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh, Shikha Narwal

    Youth Women- Harnavdeep Kaur, Kaniska Dagar, Yashasvi Joshi.

