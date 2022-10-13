ISSF Rifle/Pistol World Championship 2022 | Indian shooters aim to qualify for the Olympics

At the ISSF Rifle/Pistol World Championship 2022 at Cairo's Egypt International Olympic City shooting range starting on Friday, Vijay Kumar, an Olympic silver medalist from London 2012, Manu Bhaker, the Youth Olympic champion, and 22 other Indian shooters will be vying for spots in Paris 2024.

Two-time world championship silver medalist Vijay Kumar took a hiatus in 2016, but he is presently making a return. The 24-member Indian squad, which also includes Olympians like Elavenil Valarivan, Aishwary Singh Tomar, and Anjum Moudgil, is plenty with potential in addition to Vijay Kumar and Manu Bhaker.

Along with the medals up for grabs, shooters will have the chance to compete for 32 direct slots in the Paris 2024 Olympics, which will be given to the top four scorers in each of the eight Olympic shooting competitions in Cairo.

However, quota positions are acquired on behalf of national teams and do not belong to specific shooters. Federations hold trials to determine which shooters advance to the main event. On Olympics.com, you can live stream the ISSF Rifle/Pistol World Championship in 2022.

Ace In March at the same shooting range, Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary won the gold medal in the men's 10m air pistol event at the ISSF World Cup. He was, however, passed over for the Indian team chosen for the world championships due to a poor run of form since then.

The ISSF junior world championship will begin on Thursday at the same location as the world championships for adults.

After placing fourth in the men's trap final at the ISSF Shotgun World Championship in Croatia last month, shooter Bhowneesh Mendiratta confirmed India's first quota spot for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

On October 27, the ISSF Rifle/Pistol World Championship in Cairo will come to an end.

Where to watch?

Olympics.com will webcast live coverage of the ISSF Rifle/Pistol World Championship in Cairo in 2022. All of the finals that provide direct quota slots to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympics will be covered in full, along with replays and highlights.

The ISSF Rifle/Pistol World Championship 2022 will not be shown live on any Indian television network.

Indian shooting team

Men

50m rifle 3 positions: Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Swapnil Kusale, Niraj Kumar

10m air rifle: Arjun Babuta, Kiran Jadhav, Rudrankksh Patil

25m rapid fire pistol: Anish Bhanwala, Vijayveer Sidhu, Vijay Kumar

10m air pistol: Shiva Narwal, Naveen, Vijayveer Sidhu

Women

50m rifle 3 positions: Anjum Moudgil, Sift Kaur Samra, Ashi Chouksey

10m air rifle: Mehuli Ghosh, Elavenil Valarivan, Meghana Sajjanar

25m pistol: Manu Bhaker, Rhythm Sangwan, Abhidnya Patil

10m air pistol: Yuvika Tomar, Rhythm Sangwan, Palak

Schedule and start times for Indians playing in the finals

All times are India Standard Time (IST)

Friday, October 14

10m Air Rifle Men Final - 3:45 PM IST onwards

10m Air Rifle Women Final - 7:45 PM IST onwards

Saturday, October 15

10m Air Pistol Men Final - 5:30 PM IST onwards

10m Air Pistol Women Final - 8:00 PM IST onwards

Sunday, October 16

Air Rifle Team Men Final 1:45 PM IST onwards

Air Rifle Team Women Final 3:00 PM IST onwards

Air Pistol Team Men Final 5:00 PM IST onwards

Air Pistol Team Women Final 5:15 PM IST onwards

Monday, October 17

10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Final 2:00 PM IST onwards

10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Final 8:30 PM IST onwards

Friday, October 21

50m Rifle 3 Positions Women Final 2:15 PM IST onwards

Saturday, October 22

50m Rifle 3 Positions Men Final 2:15 PM IST onwards

25m Pistol Women Final 7:30 PM IST onwards

Sunday, October 23

25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men Final 8:00 PM IST onwards