WATCH | India's Rudrankksh Patil wins gold in 10m air rifle at ISSF Shooting World Championship, earns quota for Paris 2024

Indian shooter Rudrankksh Patil, on Friday, entered an elite club as he became the first Indian to be crowned the World Champion in men's 10m air rifle since Abhinav Bindra in 2006. The youngster also helped India win a quota for the 2024 Paris Olympics through his brilliant showing.
Fresh from gold at the recently concluded National Games, Rudrankksh Patil bagged the top prize at the ISSF Shooting World Championships in Cairo, Egypt. He shot an impressive 633.9 in the qualification round, which could be a world record too. In the ranking round, he finished second behind Italy's DD Sollazo with a score of 261.9, to make it to the gold medal match.
This confirmed India's quota in the Paris Olympics, as the top four shooters in this round were awarded the ticket to the marquee event. This was India's second quota for the 2024 Games after Bhowneesh Mendiratta earned the maiden spot last month.
𝐖𝐎𝐑𝐋𝐃 𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐌𝐏𝐈𝐎𝐍! 💪— Olympic Khel (@OlympicKhel) October 14, 2022
Rudrankksh Patil of 🇮🇳 keeps his composure to clinch 🥇in the Men's 10m Air Rifle at the ISSF Shooting World Championships 2022.
Some comeback this from the 18-year-old. 🫡#OlympicQualifiers | #RoadToParis2024 pic.twitter.com/8g2ASNer21
In the gold medal match, Patil struggled at one stage, trailing 4-10. But from there on, he never looked back and sealed the final 17-13 over Sollazo.
