ISSF Rifle/Pistol World Championships 2022 | Indian junior women's 10m air pistol team wins gold

Today at 3:21 PM
Esha Singh, Shikha Narwal, and Varsha Singh, a junior women's 10m air pistol trio from India, won the gold medal on Tuesday at the ISSF Rifle/Pistol World Championship 2022 in Cairo. They beat China's Zhao Nan, Wang Siyu, and Shen Yiyao by a score of 16-6 in the gold medal match.
The three had already won stage 1 of the qualifications, but stage 2 saw them fall short of the Chinese team. At the ISSF Rifle/Pistol World Championship 2022, India earned six gold medals in total, two of which came in the senior competitions and the other four by junior shooters.
In Cairo's men's junior 25m rapid-fire pistol competition earlier on Monday, Indian pistol shooter Sameer took home a silver medal. The Sonipat shooter, who competed in the gold match against three Chinese shooters, finished second to Wang Shiwen of China with 23 hits. Bronze went to Liu Yangpan with 17.
Prior to that, Sameer shot 573 in the preliminary round to place fourth. He then defeated Yangpan 12-10 in the ranking round to go to the medal round. Udhayveer Sidhu, another Indian who won the junior men's 25m and standard pistol golds, was taking part in the competition but was eliminated in the ranking round.
With 15 medals—six gold, three silver, and six bronze—India is presently second in the standings at the ISSF Rifle/Pistol World Championship 2022. With 32 medals, including 17 golds, China tops the list.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.