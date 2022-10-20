ISSF Rifle/Pistol World Championships 2022 | Ramita becomes world champion in women's 10m rifle

The bronze medal was Tilottama Sen's first medal at the world championships. Earlier, the 14-year-old Tilottama Sen won the preliminary round. Another noteworthy outcome was the podium finish of Indian shooters in the junior women's 50m pistol competition. Varsha Singh took home the silver medal with a score of 539, while Tiyana earned the bronze with a total of 523, giving Divanshi the gold medal. Khushi Kapoor, another Indian, came in fourth place with 521.