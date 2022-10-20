ISSF Rifle/Pistol World Championships 2022 | Ramita becomes world champion in women's 10m rifle

Today at 6:01 PM
In the junior women's 10m air rifle competition at the ISSF Rifle/Pistol World Championship 2022 in Cairo, Egypt, Indian shooter Ramita won the gold medal on Wednesday. In the final, Ramita defeated Ying Shen of China 16–12 to win the title of world champion, her second medal in the competition.
She earned bronze in the same competition at the ISSF world championships in 2021, making this her second medal overall. Ramita, 18, placed fourth in qualifying to go to the ranking match, where she took first place and earned a spot in the gold medal match.
The bronze medal was Tilottama Sen's first medal at the world championships. Earlier, the 14-year-old Tilottama Sen won the preliminary round. Another noteworthy outcome was the podium finish of Indian shooters in the junior women's 50m pistol competition. Varsha Singh took home the silver medal with a score of 539, while Tiyana earned the bronze with a total of 523, giving Divanshi the gold medal. Khushi Kapoor, another Indian, came in fourth place with 521.
Abhinav Choudhary finished second in the junior men's 50m pistol event with a score of 546, falling short of gold medalist Seungho Song of South Korea, who also fired 546 but hit more inside 10s. Seungjun Lee of South Korea took home bronze.
In the men's 25m standard pistol, India's Vijayveer Sidhu took third place, trailing only German competitor Christian Reitz and gold medalist Pavlo Korostylov from Ukraine. In the women's 25m standard pistol, Rhythm Sangwan outperformed Jiaruixuan Xiao, claiming second place. Bronze was awarded to Yan Chen, another Chinese shooter.
With 25 medals—10 gold, five silver, and 10 bronze—India is still second in the medal standings. 43 medals from China are the most.
