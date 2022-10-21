ISSF World Championships | Anish Bhanwala and Simranpreet Kaur bag silver in rapid fire pistol mixed team event

Today at 7:25 PM
Anish and Simranpreet Kaur Brar lost to the seasoned Ukrainian team of Yulia Korostylova and Maksym Horodynets 14-16 in the 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Mixed Team competition on Thursday. India now has 26 medals in total, including 10 gold, six silver, and 10 bronze, and they are ranked second to China.
At the Egypt International Olympic City (EIOC) Shooting Range, Anish and Simranpreet fired consistently all day long, winning the qualification round with a total 575 after 30 shots apiece. They triumphed once more in stage two, winning with a score of 383 out of 400 after being reduced from 14 teams to eight.
With 380 points, the Ukrainians finished second and followed them into the final. The second Indian couple in the top eight at this point, Rhythm Sangwan and Vijayveer Sidhu retired in the fifth position. The 15 five-shot sets it took to get to 16 points were tense, with the odds constantly changing.
Before losing in the fifteenth and final set, the young Indian pair tied the score at 6-6, 9-9, 11-11, and eventually 14-14. In actuality, they had briefly seized the lead at 8-6, but the Ukrainians finished strongly. Anish excelled in the championship, recording seven perfect fives in the 15-series.
In the Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions (3P) discipline, which had four Paris 2024 Olympic quota spots on the line, all three Indian competitors successfully completed their elimination relays.
Anjum Moudgil shot 587 and placed fourth in the first relay. In this competition, shooters fire 20 bullets each while prone, kneeling, and lastly standing. In elimination relay number two, Sift Kaur Samra shot 585 and finished in seventh place, while Ashi Chouksey, who shot 581 and ranked 18th, finished in the same position.
Esha Singh won the 10m Air Pistol Women Junior qualifying round with a score of 578, although she came in fifth place with a score of 199.4 in the ranking round.
