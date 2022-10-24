Shooter Swapnil Kusale earns India's third quota for Paris 2024 Olympics

Today at 4:17 PM
At the ISSF Rifle/Pistol World Championship 2022 in Cairo, Egypt, on Saturday, Indian shooter Swapnil Kusale secured India a quota spot for the Paris 2024 Olympics. A World Cup gold medalist, Swapnil Kusale, came in fourth; The top four competitors received qualifying spots for Paris 2024.
This is India's third qualifying berth for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. In the men's trap, Bhowneesh Mendiratta took first place, while in the men's 10m air rifle, Rudrankksh Patil was declared world champion. Anjum Moudgil, who won silver at the world championships, just missed earning an Olympic quota slot in the women's 50-meter rifle 3 spots.
Swapnil Kusale qualified for the ranking match in the men's 50m rifle 3 places by placing second. After the kneeling position, the Indian shooter was in the first place, but after the prone position, he or she dropped to third. He finished second up to the very last shot while standing and would have advanced to the gold medal match.
Swapnil Kusale, who had been in second place, fell to fourth after managing just an 8.2 on his final stroke, with Norway's Jon-Hermann Hegg taking home the bronze. After defeating Tomasz Bartnik of Poland 16-6 in the championship match, Serhiy Kulish of Ukraine took home the gold medal.
