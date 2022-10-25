ISSF Rifle/Pistol World Championships 2022 | Manu Bhaker and Indian women's 25m pistol squad take home silver medal

Today at 1:25 PM
At the ISSF Rifle/Pistol World Championship 2022 in Cairo, Indian shooters Manu Bhaker, Rhythm Sangwan, and Abhidnya Patil earned silver medal in the women's 25m pistol team event. The three finished with the silver medal after losing 16-0 against Yan Chen, Rui Liu, and Jiaruixuan Xiao of China.
Doreen Vennekamp, Monika Karsch, and Michelle Skeries of Germany won the bronze. Olympians Manu Bhaker, Rhythm Sangwan, and Abhidnya Patil placed sixth in the first round of qualification, then they took the second position in the second round to advance to the gold medal match.
After defeating the USA 17-15 in the shoot-off, the men's 50m rifle 3-position team, which included Olympian Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Paris 2024 quota winner Swapnil Kusale, and Niraj Kumar, took home the bronze medal. The three won the first round of qualifying, then placed fourth in the second round to go to the bronze medal shoot-off.
With 34 medals, including 12 gold, 9 silver, and 13 bronze, India is now second in the medal standings. With 55 medals, China continues to top the standings. The Paris 2024 Olympic quota spots are no longer available in the ISSF Rifle/Pistol World Championship. Rudrankksh Patil, Swapnil Kusale, and Bhowneesh Mendiratta from the ISSF Shotgun World Championships have each earned India two quotas for the competition.
