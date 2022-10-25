ISSF Rifle/Pistol World Championships 2022 | Manu Bhaker and Indian women's 25m pistol squad take home silver medal

With 34 medals, including 12 gold, 9 silver, and 13 bronze, India is now second in the medal standings. With 55 medals, China continues to top the standings. The Paris 2024 Olympic quota spots are no longer available in the ISSF Rifle/Pistol World Championship. Rudrankksh Patil, Swapnil Kusale, and Bhowneesh Mendiratta from the ISSF Shotgun World Championships have each earned India two quotas for the competition.