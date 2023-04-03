ISSF Shotgun World Cup 2023 | India shooters fail to win a medal in Larnaca

Olympic athlete Angad Vir Singh Bajwa placed 39th in the men's skeet in the qualifying round with 116 points, while Abhay Singh Sekhon placed 89th with 108 points. Man Singh scored 105 points and came in 107th. None advanced past the ranking stage.

India's Raiza Dhillon, who ended 17th in the women's skeet with 114 points, was unable to go through the qualification round. Parinaaz Dhaliwal (108 points) and Areeba Khan (105 points) placed 40th and 49th, respectively.

The Indian shooters were unable to get through the preliminaries in the skeet mixed team competition as well. Angad Vir Singh Bajwa and Areeba Khan tied for 16th place with a combined score of 131 points. Man Singh and Raiza Dhillon, the other Indian team, came in at number 22 with a score of 125.

Lakshay, the highest-ranked Indian in the qualification round for the men's trap event, finished 50th with 114 points and was the tournament's winner. Olympic athletes Bakhtyaruddin Mohamadmuzahid Malek (106 points), Prithviraj Tondaiman (110 points), and Arya Vansh Tyagi (104) did not advance after placing 79th, 106th, and 114th, respectively.

Participating in the women's trap competition were five Indian shooters.

Manisha Keer (106 points) and Shagun Chowdhary (42nd) finished 26th and 42nd respectively in the qualifying round, while Sabeera Haris placed 20th with 108 points. With 108 points, Kiran placed 19th, and Kirti Gupta, who placed 27th, only competed for ranking points.

Lakshay Sheoran and Manisha Keer shot 132 to place 13th out of 23 teams in the trap mixed team competition. The other Indian team competing, Bakhtyauddin Malek and Sabeera Haris, finished 20th with a score of 122.

Bhowneesh Mendiratta's fourth-place performance at the international championships in Croatia last year gave India its first shotgun event berth for the 2024 Paris Olympics.