Kalikesh Singh Deo takes charge as new NRAI president
(NRAI)
BJD's Kalikesh Singh Deo on Thursday took charge as the NRAI president after Raninder Singh went on a 'prolonged leave' as per PTI. According to the Sports Ministry directive, the heads of National Sports Federations cannot hold office for more than 12 years, following which Raninder went on leave.
Raninder had taken over as the president of the NRAI on December 29, 2010, and his tenure ended on Dec 29, 2022 - following which he was informed that he could not continue any further. Meanwhile, the governing body of the federation unanimously approved Deo as the president.
“I humbly accept the responsibility bestowed upon me by the Governing Body and the trust shown upon me by the President. Our immediate priorities lie in putting our best foot forward for important upcoming events like the Asian Games and the World Championships,” Singh Deo said in a release.
“The matter of Raninder’s election and tenure continues to remain sub-judice in the Delhi High Court,” the release said. The virtual emergent meeting of the Governing Body that lasted around 40 minutes was attended by 29 of the 35 members, according to the release.
The ministry has also directed the NRAI to hold the elections in the give time frame, for the post of the president.