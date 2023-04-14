Junior Shooting World Cup | 39 shooters selected to represent India
(AFP)
India on Thursday announced its 39-person team for the junior rifle, pistol, and shotgun shooting competition at the ISSF World Cup, which will take place in Suhl, Germany from June 1 to 6. The Junior World Championships will take place in Chagnwon, Korea, in July after the Junior World Cup.
Simranjeet Kaur Brar, Rajkanwar Singh Sandhu, and Sameer are among the well-known names on the National Rifle Association of India's (NRAI) squad, who have been representing the nation at the junior level for some time. Abhinav Shaw and Dhanush Srikanth are on the rifle team, and Shardul Vihan and Preeti Rajak are on the shotgun team.
The following shooters will soon compete: Sabeera Haris and Harmehar Singh Lally in shotgun, Abhinav Chaudhary and Shubham Bisla in pistol, Gautami Bhanot and Swati Chowdhary in rifle. There have also been two pairs announced for the mixed team air rifle, air pistol, and trap events.
India squad
Air Rifle Junior Men- Saalim, Abhinav Shaw, Dhanush Srikanth
Air Rifle Junior Women- Swati Chowdhury, Gautami Bhanot, Sonam Uttam Maskar
50m Rifle 3p Junior Men- Harsh Singla, Ramanya Tomer, Parikshit Singh Brar
50m Rifle 3p Junior Women- Nikita Kundu, Nupur Kumarwat, Shranya Lakhan
Air Pistol Junior Men- Abhinav Chaudhary, Shubham Bisla, Amit Sharma
Air Pistol Junior Women- Sainyam, Suruchi, Urva Chaudhary
25m Rapid Fire Pistol Junior Men- Rajkanwar Singh Sandhu, Sameer, Jatin
25m Sports Pistol Junior Women- Megana Sadula, Payal, Simranpreet Kaur Brar
25m Sports Pistol Junior Men- Swaraj Sachin Bhondave, Amanpreet Singh, Meshaak Ponnudurai. P
Trap Junior Men- Bakthiyaruddin Malek, Aryvansh Tyagi, Shardul Vihan
Trap Junior Women- Sabeera Haris, Preeti Rajak, Bhavya Tripathi
Skeet Junior Men- Rituraj Singh Bundela, Harmehar Singh Lally, Abhay Singh Sekhon
Skeet Junior Women- Raiza Dhillon, Sanjana Sood, Zahra Mufaddal Deesawala
Air Rifle Junior Mixed Team- Saalim, Swati Chowdhury; Abhinav Shaw, Gautami Bhanot
Air Pistol Junior Mixed Team- Abhinav Chaudhary, Sainyam; Shubham Bisla, Suruchi
Skeet Junior Mixed Team- Rituraj Singh Bundela, Raiza Dhillon; Harmehar Singh Lally, Sanjana Sood
(With PTI Inputs)