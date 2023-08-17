ISSF World Championships | India's 10m air pistol shooters disappoint, fail to get Olympic quotas
(Getty)
The Indian shooters had a horrendous start to the ISSF World Championship as none of them managed to win a medal or secure a quota for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Nonetheless, the men's 10m air pistol team won an inconsequential bronze medal.
The men's team of Shiva Narwal (579 points), Sarabjot Singh (578), and Arjun Singh Cheema (577) bagged the bronze medal with an aggregate score of 1734. Meanwhile, the Chinese team won the gold medal with an aggregate of 1749 points, while the Germans bagged the silver with an aggregate score of 1743.
The Indian shooters faltered on a day when it mattered the most as none of the 10m individual air pistol event shooters made it to the final as well. Narwal finished 17th, Sarabjot ended 18th, and Cheema was 26th in the qualifying round. China's Bowen won the individual gold, followed by Serbia's Damir Mikec and Bulgaria's Kiril Kirov.
The women shooters disappointed too as the team of Esha Singh (572), Palak (570), and Divya TS (566) finished 11th overall. Once again China won the gold here, with Hungary in second place, and Iran in third. Individually, Esha ended 32nd, Palak 40th, and Divya 66th. China's Jiang Ranxin won the gold medal.