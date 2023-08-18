ISSF World Championships | India win gold in 10m air pistol mixed team event, other shooters disappoint
There was finally something to cheer about in the Indian camp at the ISSF World Championship as the team of Esha Singh and Shiva Narwal won the gold medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event. The Indian team defeated Turkey in the final of the competition 16-10 to take the medal tally to two.
Currently, the Indian team is placed second in the medal table, with one bronze and gold, while China leads the way with five golds and two bronze medals. As far as the 10m mixed team pistol event is concerned, Esha scored 290 and Narwal 293 in the qualification. Turkey qualified second with 581. China and Iran tied at 580 points each.
On the other hand, Indian shooters faltered in the 10m air rifle mixed team event. There was no qualification in the women's skeet event too, Indian women finished fourth. The team of Mehuli Ghosh (316.0) and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar (314.2) aggregated 630.2 to finish ninth. The other pair of pair of Ramita (313.7) and Divyansh Singh Panwar (314.6) aggregated 628.3 to end 17th.
In women's skeet, Parinaaz Dhaliwal (118), Ganemat Sekhon (118) and Darsha Rathore (115) aggregated 351, finishing fourth behind Slovakia, who won the bronze with a score of 359.