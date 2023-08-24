Amanpreet Singh takes gold, Indian women's pistol team grabs bronze at ISSF Shooting World Championship

China now leads with 24 podium finishes, 13 of them gold, while the United States is in second place with five gold and four bronze medals collected thus far. In the men's standard pistol, Lee Gunhyeok of Korea won the silver medal with a score of 574 against Amanpreet's 577, a margin of three points.

Kevin Chapon of France took up the bronze medal with a score identical to Lee's but fewer inner 10s than the Korean. However, the Indian team, which included Harsh Gupta (fourth with 573), Akshay Jain (545), and Amanpreet, just missed winning a team medal, placing fourth with a combined total of 1695 behind China, Germany, and Korea.

While none of Tiyana (11th with 538), Yashita Shokeen (12th with 536), and Kritika Sharma (14th with 527) were able to win the women's 25m standard pistol individually, they did win the team bronze with a combined total of 1601. Silver went to the guest country, and gold went to China.

Rajeshwari Kumari, who fired the second-best score of 73 on the first day of the women's trap qualifications, finished in fourth position.

Italian Olympic gold medalist Jessica Rossi was in first place among the 75 competitors with a flawless score of 75. In order for the top six to advance to the finals, which are held the following day, Rajeshwari and the other competitors return on Thursday to shoot two more rounds of qualification.

In the Olympic competition, Rajeshwari only missed two targets with rounds of 24, 25, and 24, respectively.

Manisha Keer and Preeti Rajak, two compatriots, fired rounds of 68 and 67, respectively, to finish the day in 24th and 41st place. With a collective effort of 208 up until this point, the trio was also in bronze medal contention in the team competition. They placed behind Australia and Italy in the team competition.

The last eight (four in each sport) Olympic quota spots for Paris 2024 will be awarded from the men's and women's individual trap shooting contests.

Prithviraj Tondaiman and Olympian Kynan Chenai both scored scores of 72 in the men's trap. The third Indian in the field, Zoravar Singh Sandhu, recorded a 68 after starting with a flawless 25.