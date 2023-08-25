Rajeshwari Kumari gets seventh Olympics quota for India at ISSF World Championship

Rajeshwari also succeeded Shagun Chowdhary as the second female trap shooter to have be granted an Olympic quota. Sadly for the shooter, she was only able to score 19 points out of a possible 30 in the championship round. Despite her finals performance being below standard, Rajeshwari was overjoyed to have secured an Olympic spot.

"I am feeling great. It's unbelievable. It's finally done. It's done for the country. I mean I wish I could win a medal but this is great," said Rajeshwari after the final.

The daughter of Randhir, the first Indian marksman to win a gold medal at the Asian Games (1978, Bangkok), excelled in each of the five qualification rounds -- two on Wednesday and three on Thursday -- and entered the finals in third position with a total score of 120 out of a possible 125. She shot a 120 in the qualifying round, breaking her previous record of 118.

Before she hit a slump and only managed to score 22, Rajeshwari had three outstanding series of 24, 25, and 24. However, she was able to shoot a flawless 25 in the last qualification round, which was the fifth, to advance to the six-shooter finals.

"It's certainly a proud day for me and the family. She (Rajeshwari) first qualified for the Asian Games of which we were very proud and now she has won an Olympic quota. She carries on a family legacy," said Randhir, who is currently presiding as the interim president of the Olympic Council of Asia.

Manisha Keer (115) and Preeti Rajak (109), the other two Indian competitors, finished 23rd and 58th in the qualifier, respectively. Chun Yi Lin of China won the gold medal with a total of 40 points out of a possible 50, while Jessica Rossi of Italy had to settle for silver with a mark of 39. Kathrin Murche of Germany, who scored a 28/40, won bronze.

Rajeshwari, Manisha, and Preeti, the Indian women's trap team, came in sixth with a combined score of 344. With a score of 354, Italy won the gold medal. Australia (353) and China (349), on the other hand, won the silver and bronze.