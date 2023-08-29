NRAI advocates for inclusion of three more shooters for Asian Games

Following their success in Baku, the women's trap team is currently rated fifth in the world and second in Asia, behind China. At the World Championships, Rajeshwari also won a Paris Olympic quota for the nation. Now that Angad has scored 121 in the World Championships and met the qualification standard set by the ministry, which was an eight-place finish in the last Asian Games, the NRAI has requested that the government clean his name as well as the names of the two female trap shooters.