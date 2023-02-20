ISSF World Cup 2023 | Varun Tomar wins bronze medal in men's 10m air pistol event

In the ranking round, Juraj Tuzinsky of Slovakia and Paolo Monna of Italy finished first and second, respectively, with 254.2 and 252.8 points. In the gold medal game, Juraj Tuzinsky defeated Paolo Monna 17-15 to claim first place on the podium.

Varun Tomar had finished second to Juraj Tuzinsky with 583 points in the 64-man qualifying round (585). By placing fifth, Sarabjot Singh advanced to the eight-man ranking round. The other three Indians competing in the 10m air pistol event, Sumit Raman, Arjun Singh Cheema, and Tinjit Dhanota, failed to place in the top eight. Sumit Raman qualified in 45th place with a score of 570.

Arjun Singh Cheema and Tinjit Dhanota, who were vying for the top spot solely based on ranking points (RPO), both received scores of 568 and 565. Arjun Singh Cheema took the 49th spot, and Tinjit Dhanota finished 52nd.

Later on in the day, Esha Singh, who won silver in the women's 10m air pistol qualification round and the 2021 ISSF Junior World Championships, finished in second place with a strong total of 577 points. Greece's Anna Korakaki, a gold medalist in the women's 25m pistol event at Rio 2016, finished first in the qualifying with 585 points.

Manu Bhaker, who finished eighth in the qualifying round, just advanced to the ranking round with third-place finisher Divya Thadigol Subbaraju. Manu Bhaker, who finished in fifth position in the ranking round with a score of 198.6, was unable to get a medal. With a score of 146.7, Divya Thadigol Subbaraju finished in seventh place.

Esha Singh didn't participate in the ranking round since her primary goal was to get ranking points. With a score of 571, Yashaswini Singh Deswal, who was also competing for RPO, finished 13th in the qualification. With a score of 568, Rhythm Sangwan placed 23rd and was unable to advance to the ranking round.

Veronika Major of Hungary won the women's 10m air pistol gold medal by defeating Zorana Arunovic of Serbia 16–6. On February 23, the ISSF World Cup 2023 in Cairo will come to an end.