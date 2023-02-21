ISSF World Cup 2023 | India's mixed teams in 10m air rifle and 10m air pistol win gold

India now leads the medal standings at the current ISSF World Cup for rifle and pistol shooters thanks to its two gold medals. On Sunday, Varun Tomar also took home the bronze in the men's 10m air pistol competition.

India's first gold medal of the day was won by the shooting team of Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil and R Narmada Nithin, who defeated Istvan Peni and Eszter Denes of Hungary 16-6 in the gold medal match.

The 38-team qualification round was won by Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil and R Narmada Nithin with 635.8 points, followed by Istvan Peni and Eszter Denes with 631.0 points. The top two teams from the preliminary round advanced to the championship.

The bronze medal match was made up of the next two top-ranked teams, Lisa Mueller-Maximilian Dallinger of Germany (629.7 points) and Nina Christen-Christoph Duerr of Switzerland (628.9 points). The medal match was won 16-12 by the German duo. The second Indian shooting duo, Tilottama Sen and Hriday Hazarika, came in seventh with 628.8 points.

The 10m air pistol mixed team event used a format similar to the 10m air rifle mixed team event in which the top two teams advanced to the gold medal match while the third and fourth-place teams advanced to the bronze medal match.

Varun Tomar and Rhythm Sangwan took first place in the qualification round with 583 points, earning an individual bronze on Sunday. Zorana Arunovic and Damir Mikec of Serbia scored 582 and finished in second place.

Both teams started the gold medal game evenly, and at one point the scores were tied 4-4. Varun Tomar and Rhythm Sangwan increased the ante, though, and won the game 16-10. In the shoot-off, Sandra Reitz and Robin Walter of Germany defeated Camille Jedrzejewski and Florian Fouquet of France 16–6 to win the bronze medal.

The second Indian team competing in the 10m air pistol team event, Sarabjot Singh and Divya Thadigol Subbaraju, finished seventh in the 23-team qualification round and were unable to advance. A 34-person delegation from India will compete in the ISSF World Cup 2023 in Cairo, which will end on February 23.