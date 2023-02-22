ISSF World Cup | Aishwary Pratap Singh bags gold in 50m rifle 3 positions event

He won the top prize comfortably and beat Austria’s Alexander Schmirl 16-6. Tomar was placed second in the ranking round, with a total score of 406.4, while Schmirl was at the top with 407.9.

Earlier, the Indian had topped the qualification after aggregating 588 over the three stages of kneeling, prone and standing. Akhil Sheoran, another Indian participating in the event, was second in the qualification with 587.

This is India’s sixth medal, including four gold, in the tournament as the country strengthened its position at the top of the medals tally. On the other hand, Olympic quota winner Swapnil Kusale finished 35th with a total of 580 points.

Meanwhile, in the men’s 25 metre rapid fire pistol event, Anish Bhanwala shot 294 out of 300 in the first stage. He ranked behind Cho Yeongjae (296) of Korea and Florian Peter (295) of Germany. The second stage followed by the medal round will be staged on Thursday.