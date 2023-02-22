Rudrankksh Patil bags gold medal in 10m air rifle at ISSF World Cup 2023 Cairo

Rudrankksh Patil qualified for the ranking round earlier by placing seventh in the qualifying round with 629.3 points. He then defeated Ulbrich in the ranking round with 262.0 points to get to the championship match. Miran Maricic of Croatia, who finished first in qualifying, took home the bronze.

Divyansh Singh Panwar and Hriday Hazarika, who placed 11th and 12th, respectively, just missed the cut for the ranking rounds.

Tushar Shahu Mane of India came in second in the qualification round but was only playing for ranking points, hence he was unable to participate in the ranking round (RPO). Another Indian competitor for RPO, Vidit Jain, placed 15th in qualifying.

At the Cairo shooting World Cup, Rudrankksh Patil won a second gold medal in as many days. On Monday, he and Narmada Raju won the mixed team gold medal for the 10m air rifle.

As this was going on, Narmada Raju competed in the women's 10m air rifle competition but could only place eighth. Tilottama Sen, an Indian, won a medal in the competition, taking home the bronze after placing third in the ranking round.

In fact, Tilottama finished on the podium after earning 262.0, which is just 0.2 higher than her Indian teammate Ramita.

With a score of 632.7, Tilottama Sen placed second in the preliminary round earlier. Although Narmada was the final shooter to qualify for the ranking round, Ramita came in eighth.

Elavenil Valarivan, a former world No. 1, and Nancy played for RPO in the qualifying round, where they placed eighth and fifteenth, respectively.

With five medals—three gold, two bronze—at the shooting World Cup in Cairo, India is in first place thanks to its two victories on Tuesday. In second place with a gold and a silver is Hungary.