Mehuli Ghosh wins women's 10m air rifle event at national shooting trials

Mehuli Ghosh won the women's 10m air rifle trial 1 at the national shooting selection on Wednesday. In the championship match, the 22-year-old overcame R Narmada Nithin 17-9. With a score of 264.2, Ghosh and Narmada, in semis tied for first place; Elavenil Valarivan came in third with 262.4 points.
Additionally, Narmada Nithin won the 633.5 qualifying round. Ramita and the youthful Tilottama Sen came in third and fourth, respectively, behind her. The following two spots in the qualifying round were filled by Ghosh and Valarivan. Ankur Goel defeated Bhavesh Shekhawat to win the men's 25m rapid fire pistol second trial with a final score of 29. In the initial trial, the latter had come in third.
Vijayveer Sidhu, the victor of the first trial, came in third with a score of 19. Vijay Kumar, a medalist from the 2012 London Olympics, had a terrible performance and placed a pitiful 18th in the qualification round. In the initial trial, he had come in second place.
Results
Women's 10m Air Rifle T1: 1. Mehuli Ghosh, 2. R Narmada Nithin, 3. Elavenil Valarivan, 4. Ramita
Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol T2: 1. Ankur Goel, 2. Bhavesh Shekhawat, 3. Vijayveer Sidhu, 4. Anhad Jawanda
