FISU World University Games | India clinches double gold in men's 10m air rifle events
(NRAI)
At the FISU World University Games on Monday, India won two gold medals in the men's 10m air rifle singles and team events, respectively. In the 10m air rifle men's team competition, shooters Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Divyansh Singh Panwar, and Arjun Babuta combined to defeat China.
With a cumulative score of 1894.7, the Indian team defeated China's Li Xinmiao, Song Buhan, and Zhu Xiaozhong (1881.9) to win the gold medal, with Kazakhstan coming in third. In the men's 10m air rifle competition, Aishwary and Divyansh finished first and second, respectively.
Aishwary put up a commanding performance, continuously shooting scores in the higher 10s for a total of 252.6 to win the gold while Divyansh had to settle for a silver. Compound archers also added to India's success, contributing two golds and a bronze medal to their total. China's Buhan finished in last place with a score of 229.0.
India and Japan are now tied for second place in the medal count. Both have 17 medals total—9 gold, 3 silver, and 5 bronze. China, the host nation, is in first place with 21 medals.