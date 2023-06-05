ISSF Junior World Cup | Indian shooters Gautami Bhanot and Abhinav Shaw secure second gold
(Twitter/ SAI Media)
After defeating Oceanne Mueller and Romain Aufrere of France in the mixed team 10m air rifle final, Indian shooters Gautami Bhanot and Abhinav Shaw put on an outstanding display to win India their second gold medal at the ISSF Junior World Cup in Suhl.
The Indian team finished with a score of 17, while French Muller and Aufrere won the silver medal after finishing the final with an overall score of 7. Pernille Nor-Woll and Jens Olsrud Oestli of Norway won the bronze medal with a score of 17 in the bronze medal match.
With a combined score of 624.3, Swati Chowdhury and Saalim, another Indian team, ended seventh in the qualifying round. With a combined score of 628.3, the team of Gautami Bhanot and Abhinav placed second in the qualifier. In the mixed team competition for the 10m air pistol, Sainyam and Abhinav Chaudhary, who had just won the gold medal in the individual air pistol final on Saturday, shot 12 and finished second to gold medalists Juri Kim and Kanghyn Kim, who had scored 16.
With a score of 16, Suruchi Inder Singh and Shubham Bisla won the bronze medal, beating off Uzbek competitors Nigina Saidkulova and Mukhammad Kamalov (14), who came in fourth. In order to advance to the medal rounds, Sainyam and Abhinav, who won the individual women's air pistol gold on Saturday, had topped the qualification with a combined effort of 578, while Suruchi and Inder had placed fourth with a score of 571.
The Indian teams were not able to get through the qualification rounds in the skeet disciplines. Ritu Raj Bundela finished in 19th place in the junior men's skeet with a score of 116, while Abhay Singh Sekhon finished in 21st place with a score of 115.
Munek Batulla, who shot 113, finished in 26th place, while Harmehar Lally, who shot 111, was farther down.
The top Indian competitor was Raiza Dhilon, who placed 11th in the junior women's skeet with a score of 108. Sanjana Sood placed 16th while Muffaddal Deesawala was ranked 14th with 106.
(With PTI inputs)