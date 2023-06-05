ISSF Junior World Cup | Indian shooters Gautami Bhanot and Abhinav Shaw secure second gold

With a combined score of 624.3, Swati Chowdhury and Saalim, another Indian team, ended seventh in the qualifying round. With a combined score of 628.3, the team of Gautami Bhanot and Abhinav placed second in the qualifier. In the mixed team competition for the 10m air pistol, Sainyam and Abhinav Chaudhary, who had just won the gold medal in the individual air pistol final on Saturday, shot 12 and finished second to gold medalists Juri Kim and Kanghyn Kim, who had scored 16.