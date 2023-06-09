India dominates ISSF Junior World Cup, finish on top of table
SAI Media
At the ISSF Junior World Cup in Suhl, Germany, India won the most medals with 15, although the nation's trap shooters were unable to advance to the medal round. India won a total of 12 medals, including six gold, six silver, and three bronze.
Notably, since 2019, India has continuously competed successfully in ISSF Junior World Cups and World Championships, finishing first in each edition's standings. The winners of the gold medals for India in this Junior World Cup edition included Sainyam in the women's 10m air pistol event, Dhanush Srikanth in the men's 10m air rifle event, Amanpreet Singh in the men's 25m pistol event, Abhinav Shaw and Gautami Bhanot in the 10m air rifle mixed team event, Gautami, Swati Chowdhury, and Sonam Maskar in the women's 10m air rifle team event, and Megana Sadula, Payal Khatri, and Simranpreet Kaur Brar in the women's 25m pistol team event.
The highest-placed Indian in the men's trap competition was Bakhtyaruddin Malek, who placed 23rd overall with a score of 111 out of 125. Kabir Sharma came in at 53rd with a score of 104, Tavrez Singh Sandhu came in at 48th with a score of 105, and Arya Vansh Tyagi came in at 57th with a score of 102. With 97 points, Shardul Vihan placed 68th overall.
Bhavya Tripathi placed ninth among the female trap shooters with a score of 110, and Ashima Ahlawat took 15th with a score of 106. With 100 points each, Sabeera Haris and Nilaa Rajaa Baalu placed 22nd and 23rd, respectively. The fifth Indian competitor in the women's trap, Darshna Rathore, placed 27th overall with a score of 96.