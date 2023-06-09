India dominates ISSF Junior World Cup, finish on top of table

The highest-placed Indian in the men's trap competition was Bakhtyaruddin Malek, who placed 23rd overall with a score of 111 out of 125. Kabir Sharma came in at 53rd with a score of 104, Tavrez Singh Sandhu came in at 48th with a score of 105, and Arya Vansh Tyagi came in at 57th with a score of 102. With 97 points, Shardul Vihan placed 68th overall.