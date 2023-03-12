ISSF Shotgun World Cup 2023 | Prithviraj Tondaiman secures bronze for India in men's trap event
(NRAI)
India's upcoming trap shooter Prithviraj Tondaiman claimed a well-deserved bronze medal at the ISSF Shotgun World Cup 2023 on Saturday in Doha, Qatar. This happens to be the country's first medal at the ongoing ISSF World Cup at the Lusail Shooting Complex in the Qatari capital.
Tondaiman could have well made it to the two-man gold medal round, but had to just settle for a bronze after he missed three of his last five shots, which cost him dear. The two-time world champion Oguzhan Tuzun of Turkey shot 33/35 to take the gold medal.
On the other hand, Tokyo 2020 bronze medalist Matthew John of Great Britain got the silver medal with a score of 30/35 in the medal match. The two-time Asian Games champion Naser Meqlad of Kuwait was the first one to be ousted in the four-man medal match, missing two in the first 15 shots.
Prior to the final, Tondaiman had managed to top the final with 22/25. Another Indian in the fray, Bhowneesh Mendiratta, who had also secured an Olympic quota for India in 2022, finished 27th. Zoravar Singh Sandhu (119) and Kynan Chenai (118) finished 38th and 49th.
In the women's section, Shreyasi Singh managed to make it to the semis but finished outside of the medals. Kirti Gupta ended in 36th place, Rajeshwari Kumari (107) came 46th, and Preeti Rajak ended 50th.