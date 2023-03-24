Varun Tomar and Rhythm Sangwan win 10m air pistol mixed team silver at ISSF Rifle/Pistol World Cup 2023

India now has four medals overall at the ISSF World Cup, which is taking place in Madhya Pradesh, after winning two medals on the second day. In the gold medal match, Varun Tomar and Rhythm Sangwan finished in second place after losing 17-11 against China's Qian Wei and Jinyao Liu. The bronze medal was won by Xue Li and Pengqi Hu, another Chinese team.

Varun Tomar (293 points) and Rhythm Sangwan (288 points), who previously placed second in the qualification round with a combined score of 581 points, qualified for the gold medal match.

With a fifth-place result of 574 points, the other Indian team of Divya Thadigol and Sarabjot Singh was unable to go through the qualification round.

In the mixed team 10m air rifle competition, Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil and Narmada Nithin won their bronze medal match 16-8 against China's Qiongyue Zhang and Haonan Yu.

Yuting Huang and Lihao Sheng of China won the gold, and Eszter Denes and Istvan Peni of Hungary won the silver.

Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil and Narmada Nithin earlier won the third place with 632 points in the mixed team qualification round for the 10m air pistol and a place in the bronze medal match.

Hriday Hazarika and Tilottama Sen, the other Indian team, came in ninth place in the qualifications with a mediocre 628 points.

In the men's 10m air pistol competition on Wednesday, Sarabjot Singh won the gold medal and Varun Tomar took home the bronze to start India's medal count.

Five men's shooters from India will compete in the 10m air rifle event on Friday, including Divyansh Singh Panwar, Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil, Arjun Babuta, Hriday Hazarika, and Shahu Tushar Mane.

In the women's 10m air rifle event, we will get to witness Ramita, Nancy, Tilottama Sen, Narmada Nithin and Elavenil Valarivan.