ISSF World Cup | Ganemat Sekhon and Darshna Rathore claim historic skeet medals for India
(Twitter/ NRAI)
India's skeet shooters Ganemat Sekhon and Darshna Rathore created history as they won a silver and bronze, respectively, at the ISSF World Cup in Almaty, Kazakhstan on Tuesday. In the final faceoff, a local girl Assem Orynbay clinched the gold medal.
Meanwhile, it was the second individual medal for Ganemat, and first for Darshna. On the day of the qualification though, it was Darshna who qualified in second place, while the girl from Punjab qualified fourth, among six girls. Orynbay managed to top the qualification as well.
At the start of the final, after the first 10 targets, Orynbay was the most accurate with eight hits along with Darshna, while Ganemat was at seven. Nikolaou was the first to be eliminated after 20 targets. After the next 10 targets, Ganemat managed to secure the lead with 25 shots, followed by Orynbay. At 40 shots, with another competitor gone, India had created history by confirming two medals.
After that, Darshna bowed out with 39 hits and Ganemat and Orynbay were the only ones left in the fray.
Historic silver-bronze 🥈 🥉 finish by #GanematSekhon (L) & #DarshnaRathore in women’s skeet at the @issf_official World Cup #Shotgun in Almaty, 🇰🇿 Congratulations!!! 🇮🇳 🇮🇳 🇮🇳 #TeamIndia #Skeet #Shooting pic.twitter.com/1pGuQZ5Nn5— NRAI (@OfficialNRAI) May 23, 2023