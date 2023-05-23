ISSF World Cup | Ganemat Sekhon and Darshna Rathore claim historic skeet medals for India

At the start of the final, after the first 10 targets, Orynbay was the most accurate with eight hits along with Darshna, while Ganemat was at seven. Nikolaou was the first to be eliminated after 20 targets. After the next 10 targets, Ganemat managed to secure the lead with 25 shots, followed by Orynbay. At 40 shots, with another competitor gone, India had created history by confirming two medals.