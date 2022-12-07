Reports | Hasan Ali to return for Multan Test against England in place of injured Haris Rauf

Today at 10:35 AM
As per a report published by ESPNcricinfo, Hasan Ali is likely to be added to the squad replacing Haris Rauf for the second Test in the England series. Rauf sustained an injury while fielding during Rawalpindi Test which culminated in a grade two strain in the pacer’s right squad.
Pakistan’s performance in the first Test of a three-match series against England has come under severe scrutiny as they suffered a 74-run defeat on a flat deck. The bowling unit lacked experience as three bowlers were making debuts in the game. The hosts’ problems further escalated as Haris Rauf picked up an injury during the first Test leading to squad strain and was ruled out of the series. However, the team has come up with a solution to the problem according to a report by ESPNcricinfo as they want to add some experience to their bowling attack and Hasan Ali is likely to replace Rauf for the remaining two Tests.
“Pakistan are likely to call up fast bowler Hasan Ali to the Test squad to replace Haris Rauf, who has been ruled out of the rest of the England series with a quad injury. Rauf was injured while fielding during England's first innings in Rawalpindi, leading to a grade two strain in his right quad,” the report read.
Hasan was a mainstay on the national side till 2021 when he was Pakistan’s Test Cricketer of the Year. However, his Test form dipped this year and he hasn’t been a regular presence on the national side. Hasan scalped 14 wickets in the recently concluded Quaid-e-Azam trophy but it took 40 runs for each wicket to fall.
Mohammad Abbas is another option for the team as he had an impressive first-class season recently taking 18 wickets at 24.16 for Sindh. However, the report reveals that he hasn’t been contacted yet and so Hasan Ali is likely to be added to the squad.
