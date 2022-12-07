Reports | Hasan Ali to return for Multan Test against England in place of injured Haris Rauf

Pakistan’s performance in the first Test of a three-match series against England has come under severe scrutiny as they suffered a 74-run defeat on a flat deck. The bowling unit lacked experience as three bowlers were making debuts in the game. The hosts’ problems further escalated as Haris Rauf picked up an injury during the first Test leading to squad strain and was ruled out of the series. However, the team has come up with a solution to the problem according to a report by ESPNcricinfo as they want to add some experience to their bowling attack and Hasan Ali is likely to replace Rauf for the remaining two Tests.