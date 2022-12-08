Ishpreet Singh Chadha wins SAARC Snooker Championship

Today at 6:27 PM
Ishpreet Singh Chadha of India was named the winner of the 2nd Sheikh Kamal SAARC Snooker Championships 2022 last Thursday in Dhaka.
In the final, Chadha defeated Brijesh Damani, another Indian. To ensure an all-India final, he had earlier defeated former world champion Ahsan Ramzan of Pakistan 4-6 in the semifinal.
Nardir Rohani of Afghanistan had been defeated 6-1 in the semifinals by Damani. Earlier, during the league stages of the competition, Chadha and Damani had both won their respective groups.
The only two Indians who participated in the competition were Ishpreet Singh Chadha and Brijesh Damani. Rajan Khinvasara, the president of the Billiards and Snooker Federation of India (BSFI), and Sunil Bajaj, the BSFI's secretary general, were in attendance.
Additionally, Bajaj just won a four-year term as the first Secretary General of the South Asia Cue Sports Association (SACSA),
