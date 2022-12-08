More Options

PKL | Bengaluru Bulls' defenders clueless as Mohammadreza Chiyaneh steals two points

PKL | Bengaluru Bulls' defenders clueless as Mohammadreza Chiyaneh steals two points

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 5:39 PM

Patna Pirates' Mohammadreza Chiyaneh has established himself as the best defender in the PKL over the last two years, and there seems to be no one coming close to him. But if Patna's match against Tamil Thalaivas was anything to go by, he can be a decent raider too, a skill he hasn't used much.

On Wednesday, Tamil Thalaivas beat Patna Pirates convincingly, but the standout moment from the match occurred when Shadlou scored a couple of points, but while raiding. It was during the first half that the fans witnessed this moment of brilliance. 

What was even more striking is the manner in which the points came to the Iranian. In the first half itself, Shadlou went for a raid, against a defence of seven. He started out from the right flank and showed no urgency at all. Soon he moved to the left of the court, but hardly making any attempt to get a touchpoint.

Suddenly, the raider went for the bonus, which tempted the left corner, Aman, to go for the ankle hold, and dived forward. It seemed like the raider had planned the move, and got away unscathed, securing two points for his team.

