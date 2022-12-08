PKL | Bengaluru Bulls' defenders clueless as Mohammadreza Chiyaneh steals two points

Today at 5:39 PM
Patna Pirates' Mohammadreza Chiyaneh has established himself as the best defender in the PKL over the last two years, and there seems to be no one coming close to him. But if Patna's match against Tamil Thalaivas was anything to go by, he can be a decent raider too, a skill he hasn't used much.
On Wednesday, Tamil Thalaivas beat Patna Pirates convincingly, but the standout moment from the match occurred when Shadlou scored a couple of points, but while raiding. It was during the first half that the fans witnessed this moment of brilliance.
What was even more striking is the manner in which the points came to the Iranian. In the first half itself, Shadlou went for a raid, against a defence of seven. He started out from the right flank and showed no urgency at all. Soon he moved to the left of the court, but hardly making any attempt to get a touchpoint.
Suddenly, the raider went for the bonus, which tempted the left corner, Aman, to go for the ankle hold, and dived forward. It seemed like the raider had planned the move, and got away unscathed, securing two points for his team.
Blunder
December 8, 2022
Chokers
U Mumba 🤝 Bengal 🤝 Patna pirates in choking at the most important part of league stage— Pkl Szn (@Neutralfanhere) December 8, 2022
Pirates policy
@PatnaPirates koi fark ni hm har gya toh ky hua next season hm hi jeetga q ki hm ha pirates— rahul raj (@rahul10rraaj) December 8, 2022
Fans request
Pls retain shadlu at next Season He is the Best defender of all time— Sameer Sharma (@Sameer_914) December 7, 2022
Big one!
@BengaluruBulls convincing win.— alekhaNikun (@nikun28) December 7, 2022
Centre stage Bharat @PatnaPirates Hot & cold season so far.#pkl @ProKabaddi
Show of strength
HUGE win for the @BengaluruBulls - a 57-44 thrashing of the Patna Pirates.— Prasen Moudgal (@Prasen_m4299) December 7, 2022
Bulls remain in 3rd spot, but they've equalled the highest score this @ProKabaddi season.
Jaipur have scored 57 twice, once vs Bengal and the other time against Delhi.#vivoProKabaddi pic.twitter.com/Y2UAkzcUxe
Superrr
#bengalurubullsvsPatnapirates 🔥— $aï🏹 (@sai4prabha) December 7, 2022
Vadu evado Patna pirates lo Jersy no 6 Ramp ga adutunnadu 💥🔥#prokabaddi pic.twitter.com/eJHw95jI5R
True
Patna Pirates gave chances to Ranjit Naik, Anand Tomar and Daniel Odhiambo.— Pritish Raj (@befikramusafir) December 7, 2022
I wish these guys were used more actively during the season, Pirates would have been close to playoffs then.
One more game to go in the disappointing season.#PKL9 #PKL2022
Crash
What a downfall @PatnaPirates 😞— अभिनीत सिंह (@abhineetbsingh) December 7, 2022
