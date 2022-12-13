Ishpreet Singh wins 6-Red Snooker Nationals, beats Pankaj Advani in final

Today at 1:17 PM
In a nail-biting final of the 6-Red Snooker National Championships on Sunday night in Indore, Ishpreet Singh Chadha defeated former world champion Pankaj Advani 7-6. This triumph was delicious revenge for the 26-year-old Ishpreet, who had twice lost in the tournament's finals earlier.
This is especially true considering that he pulled off a tremendous comeback after falling behind against Advani, a 25-time world champion, in the final. "This was the most memorable match of my entire career. The third time was the charm for me against Pankaj Advani, I managed to make a great comeback," he told shortly after winning the finals.
The 6-Red Snooker National Championship was Ishpreet's maiden victory, the current Asia No. 2, who claimed that the large audience also contributed to the memorable nature of the occasion.
"Cue sports viewership has changed dramatically in the last few years. There was a packed arena in the final. When there are viewers you feel the intensity more of the match," he said.
Advani, who had previously won the 6-Red national championship in September 2021, claimed in a post-match interview that the contest was among the most spectacular he had ever been a part of.
"I'm sad there had to be a loser in this match and I'm sad I couldn't get over the finishing line, Ishpreet played fantastically. But this is what makes this 6-Red format of Snooker unpredictable. One shot can change everything. When I was up 6-5 up, I missed a red. I think the game turned there," said Advani.
Varsha Sanjeev was defeated 4-3 by Vidya Pillai in the women's division final. The following event is the 15-Red National Championship.
