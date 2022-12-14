BAN vs IND | Twitter reacts to Virat Kohli showcasing his desperation to revive Test career by reviewing plumb LBW decision

Today at 11:15 AM
Hardly has there ever been as spectacular a fall from grace in sports as Virat Kohli's, who went from being the world's best to having his place in India questioned. The batter's struggles continued after he lasted just four deliveries, compounding the criticism by choosing to review a plumb call.
India are firmly on the back foot in the first session of the opening Test against Bangladesh at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Wednesday. Having conjured up a good start against the new ball, the Men in Blue collapsed from 41/0 to 48/3 as the pitch started showing its true colours with sharp spin within the first 15 overs itself. The troubles started with Taijul Islam scalping Shubman Gill following the opener's unnecessary attempt at a paddle sweep before KL Rahul chopped on a ball onto his off stumps off Khaled Ahmed.
However, the situation really became dire once talismanic batsman Virat Kohli had to walk back to the pavilion in the 20th over of the innings. The former skipper lasted just four deliveries, managing just one run to his name. Left-arm spinner Islam pitched the third ball of the over on good length at leg-stump, catching Kohli in two minds in terms of his foot movement. The 34-year-old eventually decided to rock back and turn the ball towards midwicket. Upon pitching, however, the ball spun away vigorously from the bat, beating the bat by a fair margin and rattling into Kohli's pads right in front of the stumps.
Even so, Kohli surprisingly decided to review the umpire's decision after a brief discussion with Cheteshwar Pujara. The fellow veteran was seen making a regrettable face, seemingly confirming to the Delhite his escape was improbable. Replays showed the batter was trapped dead straight inside the crease as the ball comfortably hit middle-and-leg at a decent height, highlighting the foolishness of the DRS appeal. With Kohli having not scored a Test century since November 2019 and averaging 26.45 in Tests since, Twitterati was quick to point out the selfishness of his decision to review while a few others sympathised with his struggles.
Stunner!
December 14, 2022
In and out!
Virat Kohli walked in and walked right out again who bullying him worse than Bangladesh rn lmaooo pic.twitter.com/Igy9zpfNjO— adi ✨| haris rauf cheerleader (@notanotheradi) December 14, 2022
No runs
Not a dead rubber, no dropped catches, no runs for Virat Kohli. 😂 #Cricket— Daniel Alexander (@daniel86cricket) December 14, 2022
Bye bye
Virat Kohli departs for 1(5) pic.twitter.com/FD5fTYrkPN— Satish Yadav (@satish00001) December 14, 2022
LOL
Virat Kohli enter in dressing room after playing marathon knock in 1st Test 😅#ViratKohli #INDvsBAN #TestCricketpic.twitter.com/mjvwx0OKlT— Ashutosh Srivastava 🇮🇳 (@sri_ashutosh08) December 14, 2022
Messi>>>
L for Virat Kohli— W based account (@BezaarHoonmein) December 14, 2022
support messi instead of ronaldo https://t.co/UfgwLZNA8g
Just by 99 runs
Virat Kohli missed his century just by 99 runs 😱#INDvsBAN #IndvBan— Ctrl C Ctrl Memes (@Ctrlmemes_) December 14, 2022
Is it the case?
@imVkohli spin game is finished. Don't even know how to pick the length and line. Totally trashed. Front foot ball ko backfoot pe khelra. 🤡— Afzal (@K0hlified_Afzal) December 14, 2022
Ops
#LundkaKholi With Very High Score #IndvsBan #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/nKA8ZlUCoS— Sheesh (@thekarlof) December 14, 2022
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.