BAN vs IND | Twitter reacts to Virat Kohli showcasing his desperation to revive Test career by reviewing plumb LBW decision

However, the situation really became dire once talismanic batsman Virat Kohli had to walk back to the pavilion in the 20th over of the innings. The former skipper lasted just four deliveries, managing just one run to his name. Left-arm spinner Islam pitched the third ball of the over on good length at leg-stump, catching Kohli in two minds in terms of his foot movement. The 34-year-old eventually decided to rock back and turn the ball towards midwicket. Upon pitching, however, the ball spun away vigorously from the bat, beating the bat by a fair margin and rattling into Kohli's pads right in front of the stumps.