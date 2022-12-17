Dubai 2022 World Cup | Para powerlifters Manpreet, Khatun and Basha shine for India

It was Zainab's first international competition in Dubai. In the women's 55 kg, Raj Kumari also added to India's tally with one silver and one bronze medal on the day. She lifted 79 kg to win the bronze medal and a total of 223 kg for the silver in Total lift. Later, Shakina Khatun took the bronze medal in the women's up to 50 kg after her only successful lift of 90kg.