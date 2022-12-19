PAK vs ENG | Rehan Ahmed becomes youngest Test debutant to take five-wicket haul

Today at 5:25 PM
Rehan Ahmed justified all the hype around him in the third Test against Pakistan by becoming the youngest debutant in Men’s Test history to take a five-for at the age of 18 years and 128 days. Ahmed conceded 48 and took five wickets in the second innings to help his side restrict Pakistan to 216.
After taking a lead of 2-0, England are chasing 167 to win in the second innings of the third Test. Pakistan were batting well in their second innings as Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel scored half-centuries but Rehan Ahmed’s five-for restricted the hosts to a total of 216. Also, Ahmed achieved the unique feat of being the youngest-ever Test debutant to take five-for. The leg-spinner conceded 48 runs while taking five scalps and recorded his name in the history books.
Rehan Ahmed has been showing his bowling prowess with the effective use of variations. After playing only three first-class matches the youngster was picked by the England selectors and he became the youngest ever to make a debut for England at 18 years and 126 days.
Ahmed achieved the feat age of 18 years and 128 days beating the previous record of Pat Cummins who had figures of 79/6 on his Test debut. The spin duo of Rehan and Jack Leach performed well as the latter also contributed with three wickets. England are now heading for a clean sweep in the Karachi Test as they have kicked off the chase in an attacking fashion scoring at a run rate of around 10 inside the first five overs.
