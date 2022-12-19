PAK vs ENG | Rehan Ahmed becomes youngest Test debutant to take five-wicket haul

Ahmed achieved the feat age of 18 years and 128 days beating the previous record of Pat Cummins who had figures of 79/6 on his Test debut. The spin duo of Rehan and Jack Leach performed well as the latter also contributed with three wickets. England are now heading for a clean sweep in the Karachi Test as they have kicked off the chase in an attacking fashion scoring at a run rate of around 10 inside the first five overs.