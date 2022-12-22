Big ticket events for India in 2023, and schedule

Despite India's absence from the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 in New Zealand and Australia, Indian football fans will still have the World Cup to look forward to in July-August. However, the Indian men's football team has earned a spot in the 2023 AFC Asian Cup, which will take place in China from June 16 to July 16. The continental championship, however, may be moved to late 2023 or early 2024 if Qatar is chosen as the site at the last minute in order to escape the hot summer months in the Gulf.