Big ticket events for India in 2023, and schedule

With a record number of medals won at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020, India's athletes will be hoping to continue their winning streak in 2023. The next year will be crucial for our athletes hoping to qualify for the Summer Games since qualifications for Paris 2024 Olympics are already in full swing.
The 2023 sporting calendar includes many significant quadrennial events in addition to the yearly tennis Grand Slams, Asian, and global championships for a variety of sports. The Asian Games, which were postponed from last year because to COVID-19, will now take place in Hangzhou, China, in September, while the forthcoming FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 will take place in Odisha, India, in January.
Despite India's absence from the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 in New Zealand and Australia, Indian football fans will still have the World Cup to look forward to in July-August. However, the Indian men's football team has earned a spot in the 2023 AFC Asian Cup, which will take place in China from June 16 to July 16. The continental championship, however, may be moved to late 2023 or early 2024 if Qatar is chosen as the site at the last minute in order to escape the hot summer months in the Gulf.
Badminton will be in the spotlight in 2023 thanks to India's historic Thomas Cup triumph in 2022, with supporters hoping to players like PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy, and Kidambi Srikanth to bring home additional gold from prestigious tournaments across the world.
Indian track and field athletes did well in 2022 as well, and athletes like Neeraj Chopra, Avinash Sable, and Eldhose Paul are looking forward to an even better year in 2023. Their main events will be the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary in August. Here are some of the major athletic events that India will be anticipating in 2023.
January 13-29 Men's Hockey World Cup
January 16-29 Australian Open
Jan 31-Feb 11 Khelo India Youth Games
March 15-31 Women's World Boxing Championships
March 14-19 All England Badminton Championships
Mar 28-Apr 2 Asian Wrestling Championships Wrestling
May 1-14 Men's World Boxing Championships
May 3-13 Asian Weightlifting Championships
May 5 Doha Diamond League
May 22-28 World Table Tennis Championships
May 28 - Jun 11 French Open
July 3-13 Wimbledon Championships
Jul 20 - Aug 20 Women's FIFA World Cup
July 14-30 World Aquatics Championships Swimming
August 19-27 World Athletics Championships Athletics
August 21-27 World Badminton Championships
Aug 28 - Sep 10 US Open
Sept 2-17 World Weightlifting Championships
Sept 3-10 World Rowing Championships
Sept 16-24 World Wrestling Championships
Sept 23 - Oct 8 Asian Games
Dec 13-17 World Tour Finals
TBD AFC Asian Cup Football
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.