PAK vs NZ | Twitter trolls Pakistan for yet another dropped sitter in epic fail earning Babar Azam's angry stare

Today at 5:25 PM
Pakistan and misfields go hand in hand as the country has built itself a reputation for producing lazy fielders with sloppy fielding attributes causing match-changing incidents. The state of their fielding was on show once again as well-set Tom Blundell was let off in embarrassing fashion.
Pakistan's much-anticipated encounter with New Zealand in Karachi seems to be heading to a full draw as Day 3 approaches its end, courtesy of a strong batting display by the visitors. The hosts had put up a respectable total of 438 in the first innings on the back of Agha Salman's century and Babar Azam's 161, piling their runs at 3.34 runs an over. However, Tom Latham and Devon Conway gave a firm reply in the second half of Day 2, taking the team's total to 176/0 at stumps. Early on in the day, the wicket-keeper batsman reached the three-figure mark while Conway fell on 92. Former skipper Kane Williamson further strengthened the team's position with an unbeaten 96 as the score reads 423/4, stitching an ongoing 85-run stand with Tom Blundell at the time of writing.
The Men in Green had an opportunity to seize control of play in the final few overs of the day and attempt to extract a result, creating a chance to get rid of the set Tom Blundell. In the 118th over's third ball bowled by Nauman Ali, an advancing Blundell sliced a shot high in the air. Both cover and mid-off fielders, namely Imam ul Haq and Abrar Ahmed, converged under the ball indicating a comfortable dismissal. However, as the ball dropped to the ground, the closest fielder Imam refused to commit to a dive, later complaining the approach of Abrar distracted him from the ball.
The lucky reprieve highlighted the frustration of skipper Babar Azam as he stared in anger at the two fielders responsible for a wasted opportunity. Twitter drew comparisons of the drop to previous similar incidents as Pakistan';s fielding standards once again came under attack.
Huge mess up!
December 28, 2022
Babar looked very angry!
Babar Azam is angry as the poor effort from Imam Ul Haq and Abrar Ahmed drop the catch of Tom Blundell.#PAKvNZ pic.twitter.com/pZ0KFYqHzk— Tanveer Hassan (@tanveerspeaks_) December 28, 2022
Absolutely not happy!
Another catch dropped, ball dropped between 2 fielders. Babar Azam is super angry 😳 pic.twitter.com/GD7cKIDDJA— Abu Bakar Tarar (@abubakarSays_) December 28, 2022
Dolu bolu from #ChotaBheem :D
Imam and Abrar Drops Easy catch due to confusion 💔— Haris Mughal (@Haris_BaigM) December 28, 2022
Babar Azam Is So Angry Now 😪#PAKvNZ
Lol! Lol! Lol!
Me waiting for all out of New Zealand team ..🤧#PAKvNZ #TayyariKiwiHai #BabarAzam𓃵 #Rizwan #SarfarazAhmed pic.twitter.com/MCHhzXiHep— ♑sͥ𝔥eͣzͫu (@09Sheezo) December 28, 2022
Haaaaan!
Esi kai ghaltiya hoti he. Catch drop etc abhi imam ne catch drop kia and pti from punjabi site supporter will forget is close century runs sirf bughz najam sethi me— Ali (@alitahirlit) December 28, 2022
Oh god! Warne is back?
Shane Warne is back #PAKvNZ pic.twitter.com/FBO3q4OuK7— Ajay Patil 🇮🇳 (@ajaypatil023) December 28, 2022
Best figures!
Kane Williamson in his last 6 innings in tests against Pakistan:— Ashmin Aryal (@aryal_ashmin) December 28, 2022
Runs- 702
Average- 140.40
Centuries- 3
He loves playing against Pakistan!#PAKvNZ #PakvsNZ pic.twitter.com/UDCPppTDyI
Ham Pakistan cricket team haina hamara saath aisa hi hota!
Jis din Batting khuch achi kr lety hai us din bowling ka bera gharq ho jata #PAKvNZ— saimi🌻 (@Pakistanii_kuri) December 28, 2022
Well played after catch drop!
Kane mama century loading 😍#PAKvNZ— 𝙑𝙞𝙧𝙤𝙩 𝙆𝙤𝙤𝙝𝙡𝙞𓃵 (@virot_koohli) December 28, 2022
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Babar Azam
- Tom Blundell
- Imam Ul Haq
- Abrar Ahmed
- Pakistan Vs New Zealand
- Pakistan Cricket Team
- New Zealand Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.