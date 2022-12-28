More Options

PAK vs NZ | Twitter trolls Pakistan for yet another dropped sitter in epic fail earning Babar Azam's angry stare

Tom Blundell and Kane Williamson's threatening partnership was given a lifeline by sloppy Pakistan fielding

PAK vs NZ | Twitter trolls Pakistan for yet another dropped sitter in epic fail earning Babar Azam's angry stare

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 5:25 PM

Pakistan and misfields go hand in hand as the country has built itself a reputation for producing lazy fielders with sloppy fielding attributes causing match-changing incidents. The state of their fielding was on show once again as well-set Tom Blundell was let off in embarrassing fashion.

Pakistan's much-anticipated encounter with New Zealand in Karachi seems to be heading to a full draw as Day 3 approaches its end, courtesy of a strong batting display by the visitors. The hosts had put up a respectable total of 438 in the first innings on the back of Agha Salman's century and Babar Azam's 161, piling their runs at 3.34 runs an over. However, Tom Latham and Devon Conway gave a firm reply in the second half of Day 2, taking the team's total to 176/0 at stumps. Early on in the day, the wicket-keeper batsman reached the three-figure mark while Conway fell on 92. Former skipper Kane Williamson further strengthened the team's position with an unbeaten 96 as the score reads 423/4, stitching an ongoing 85-run stand with Tom Blundell at the time of writing.

The Men in Green had an opportunity to seize control of play in the final few overs of the day and attempt to extract a result, creating a chance to get rid of the set Tom Blundell. In the 118th over's third ball bowled by Nauman Ali, an advancing Blundell sliced a shot high in the air. Both cover and mid-off fielders, namely Imam ul Haq and Abrar Ahmed, converged under the ball indicating a comfortable dismissal. However, as the ball dropped to the ground, the closest fielder Imam refused to commit to a dive, later complaining the approach of Abrar distracted him from the ball.

The lucky reprieve highlighted the frustration of skipper Babar Azam as he stared in anger at the two fielders responsible for a wasted opportunity. Twitter drew comparisons of the drop to previous similar incidents as Pakistan';s fielding standards once again came under attack.

Huge mess up!

Babar looked very angry!

Absolutely not happy!

Dolu bolu from #ChotaBheem :D

Lol! Lol! Lol!

Haaaaan!

Oh god! Warne is back?

Best figures!

Ham Pakistan cricket team haina hamara saath aisa hi hota!

Well played after catch drop!

