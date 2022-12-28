PAK vs NZ | Twitter trolls Pakistan for yet another dropped sitter in epic fail earning Babar Azam's angry stare

Pakistan's much-anticipated encounter with New Zealand in Karachi seems to be heading to a full draw as Day 3 approaches its end, courtesy of a strong batting display by the visitors. The hosts had put up a respectable total of 438 in the first innings on the back of Agha Salman's century and Babar Azam's 161, piling their runs at 3.34 runs an over. However, Tom Latham and Devon Conway gave a firm reply in the second half of Day 2, taking the team's total to 176/0 at stumps. Early on in the day, the wicket-keeper batsman reached the three-figure mark while Conway fell on 92. Former skipper Kane Williamson further strengthened the team's position with an unbeaten 96 as the score reads 423/4, stitching an ongoing 85-run stand with Tom Blundell at the time of writing.