India to host Asian Youth Women's Handball in 2023

The Asian Youth Women's Handball Championship, which will be held in Noida, UP from July 23 to August 1 of next year, will include ten teams, including the defending champions South Korea and the hosts India.
Anandeshwar Pandey, the executive director of the Handball Association of India (HAI), announced on Wednesday that in addition to Korea and India, other participating nations include Japan, China, Chinese-Taipei, Iran, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.
In the presence of Taleb, the technical director of the Asian Handball Federation, and Badar Mohammad Al Tayyab, the vice-president of the International Handball Federation (IHF), the agreement to award India the hosting rights for the championship was signed by the Handball Association of India and the AHF. Officials from the IHF and AHF also went to the venues where the competition would be held.
The organisers announced that the teams placing in the top five brackets will automatically qualify for the World Youth Women's Handball Championship. Al Tayyab said that the International Handball Federation's one-country-one-federation regulation has only been applied to the Handball Association of India.
