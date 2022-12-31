Top 5 controversies that rocked Indian sports in 2022

When it comes to Indian sports, can controversy ever be far behind? In addition to the historic CWG campaign and other extraordinary performances at several World Championships in 2022, there were also numerous administrative problems, on-field disputes, and a few genuinely bizarre situations.

Here is a recap of the 5 biggest scandals of the year:

Birendra Lakra is implicated in a homicide case

As a member of the Indian hockey squad that ended India's Olympic medal drought last year, Birendra Lakra made headlines. He was in the headlines this year due to allegations that he killed his childhood pal. It is still under investigation.

Doping bans in Athletics

At least three prominent athletes were revealed to have cheated. Kamalpreet Kaur, a discus thrower, received a four-year suspension. The same circumstance put an end to the career of rising track sensation Dhanalakshmi Sekar. Shivpal Singh, a prominent javelin thrower, and triple jumper Aishwarya Babu were both suspended.

India criticises the hockey timer

Complaints over the women's hockey team's elimination after a loss in a penalty shootout at the CWG pulled the entire country of India together unlike anything else.

In the semifinal, the Australian women's hockey team was requested to replay a penalty shootout because the timer, according to the authorities, was broken. India was defeated in the shootout by a score of 0-3, prompting the FIH to apologize. Virender Sehwag stated, "Such prejudice used to exist in cricket as well before until we became a superpower, Hockey mein bhi hum jald banenge."

Murali Sreeshankar misses gold by a whisker

At the CWG, Murali Sreeshankar earned a record silver medal in the long jump, however, he just missed winning the gold. Or, as some others believed, by an optical trick. On replays, one of Sreeshankar's jumps that were ruled a foul appeared to have been a legal jump.

FIFA ban

FIFA suspended the AIFF in the midst of all this administrative hoop-jumping. The AIFF was shortly taken over by a CoA, which was also abolished within a short period of time. Soon after, new elections were held, and former football player Kalyan Chaubey was elected president of the AIFF. Later, the suspension was lifted.